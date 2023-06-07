Modern Warfare 2 Error Code 112: Cause, possible fixes, and more 

Modern Warfare 2 is one of the best FPS titles available in the market today. Despite having a fairly stable service with respect to connections and servers, there are certain bugs and errors that keep plaguing the game. Since it's a live service title, these bugs and error codes can be fairly annoying because they dampen player experience heavily.

The Modern Warfare 2 error code 112 is one of the many issues that players come across while playing the game. Here's a quick guide on some of the possible fixes that can help resolve this error code and the potential causes behind it.

How to fix the Modern Warfare 2 error code 112

Bugs in games are usually associated with error codes. Not only does this fact help with easier identification of the problem, but it also helps with solving the issue quicker. The Modern Warfare 2 error code 112 indicates that there's an error with your network. Unfortunately, this doesn't clearly mention if the error is on the server side of things or if it's on your end.

Having said that, since it's a network issue, the first thing you should do is restart Modern Warfare 2. More often than not, a simple restart can be the solution to some really complex problems. When you restart the game, you're basically forcing the title to re-establish a connection with the servers, which works, in most cases.

If that doesn't work, consider restarting your device and your network instruments like your modem and router. The logic behind this is the same as the one stated above. If there's a network issue on your end, a restart should usually solve it.

If that does not work, head over to the official Modern Warfare 2 Twitter account to see if the servers are up. If there's any major issue with the server, the developers will mention it. In case there's nothing, it's highly likely that the issue is on your end.

If the above methods don't work, you should also check if your firewall is blocking the game from connecting to the network services. In that case, you will have to allow the app through your firewall. The same holds true for any third-party firewalls that you might be using. If nothing works, you might have to consider reinstalling the title from scratch once again.

Although it's a network error, corrupt files might sometimes trigger this error code. If that happens, performing a clean install of the files once again should sort the issue for good. If none of it works, consider getting in touch with support and raising your issue with them.

