Activision released Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 as its newest campaign multiplayer title in the first-person shooter list of games. It features in-depth character development, a moderately paced storyline, and stunning visual details.

Shipment is one of the newest playable maps in Modern Warfare 2, and it comes with quite a few changes to balance the playing ground. It is a small map that offers fast-paced gunfights and continuous combat action. Chaining multiple kills and calling down a kill streak like an airstrike can quickly make things one-sided, considering the lack of cover on the map.

The community has started a debate on the involvement of mass destruction killstreaks on smaller maps and instead promoting more gunfights. Multiple opinions clash and match throughout the thread on Reddit.

Let's take a quick look at the opinions that have surfaced on the internet on Modern Warfare 2's Shipment.

Modern Warfare 2, no killstreak Shipment

Utilizing external support to take down enemy operators has been a long and ongoing legacy in the Call of Duty saga. Players can equip different support items like UAVs and Precision Airstrikes that can be called in after securing a certain number of consecutive kills.

Modern Warfare 2's chaotic nature comes to light when an entire lobby is dropped on a small and concise map like Shipment. Its narrow pathways, limited verticality, and linear cover options make it a proper kill box that players can utilize with the correct timing.

Shipment without killstreaks

Destructive killstreaks like Mortal Strike and other airstrikes are area-based which can affect more than a single player in the effective range. Players who secure even one of these abilities can easily rain down hell on the opposing team.

Shipment is a map with considerably less cover that players can use to shelter against airborne attacks. Even if the players find shelter, they become prone to being targeted by others with less good escape routes. The variation of strategies used on this map is stale as the choices are limited in any map with minimal ground to cover.

Players argue about the number of killstreaks practically watering down the gaming experience in Modern Warfare 2. A large chunk of the player base is frustrated that the lobby has to deal with different bombarding elements throughout the match continuously. While killstreaks are an integral part of the game, some players are pushing the idea of introducing a no-killstreak playlist.

No-killstreaks mode would mean that players would have more freedom to take gunfights and experience the realistic combat Modern Warfare 2 offers. Such a mode made rounds in previous titles and saw massive success in the community.

There is no subtle way to put forth the opinion that stacking killstreaks makes the game way more chaotic than it should be. Modern Warfare 2 already has drastically low time-to-kill, making it challenging to navigate and enjoy the game's combat elements.

This concludes the community's contemporary take on the disruptive Shipment map and its experiences. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides.

