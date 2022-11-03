Modern Warfare 2 friend request error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Modern Warfare 2 is Activision’s latest jab at the First Person Shooter genre and was released on October 28. The title is meant to be the frontrunner in the entire Call of Duty saga and forward the franchise's legacy as it takes its first step toward a new era.

The publishers went through a successful series of beta phases that helped them identify and rectify multiple in-game bugs and issues that prevented the players from experiencing Modern Warfare 2 smoothly. However, many more in-game issues continue to surface, making it difficult for the community to make headway in the game.

A new error has emerged that interferes with the game’s friend system. Let us discuss how players can possibly fix this newfound bug and why this might be happening.

Modern Warfare 2 friend request bug fix

It is not unexpected for a freshly released game to entail a list of bugs for a week or two following its official launch. The game still has a few quirks and wrinkles that need to be ironed out to reach its full potential.

Accompanied by stunning visuals and immersive gameplay, MW2 features new combat mechanics and geographical changes that players can use to one's advantage on the battlefield.

Friend request bug

The friend request bug in Modern Warfare 2 interferes with the player’s ability to send friend requests. It is undoubtedly a bug on a smaller scale, but as it denies players one of the most used social features in the game, it can quickly become a notorious issue.

How to fix the friend request bug

Fans can follow the procedure below that could possibly fix this peculiar issue obstructing Modern Warfare 2's social features.

Restart the Modern Warfare 2 game.

Download the Call of Duty Companion app on a mobile or tablet device. You can add your friends and other players from the app.

Once the app is installed, head over to the Settings menu.

Click on the Account and Network settings and select the Activision account option.

Login with your account, where you will see all of your friends. Now, you need to inform your friends to add or invite you.

This will invoke the friend requests option and allow the user to accept friend requests. Alternatively, this can also be used to invite other players.

Possible reasons

With a humongous number of players flooding the servers and grinding through the game to obtain the best equipment, the official game servers can be expected to have a mishap. This could be the primary reason for this bug occurring suddenly.

Many issues can also pertain to local game files that might have gone corrupt. These files may not be critical for the game to run but perform specific tasks in different categories, like in-game social features. Players can perform verification of the game's files to ensure that the integrity of the title is intact.

This concludes the best possible fix to Modern Warfare 2’s friend request bug plaguing multiple player accounts. The issue is yet to be addressed officially; hence, this fix may and may not work for different individuals.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more bug fixes and weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes