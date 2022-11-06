Fans can finally experience Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 after it was successfully released on October 28 throughout all regions. Activision has big plans for the future of the series and their latest title is expected to be the first stepping stone towards their final goal. The game packs stunning visuals and a top-tier level of realistic detail that increases immersion by multiple folds.

Modern Warfare 2 has introduced a new in-depth weapon customization system that provides players with the power to configure a single base gun into multiple unique forms to be used in specific conditions.

Fans have an inherent tendency to follow the latest trends when it comes to weapons and loadouts. Famous content creators and players on the scene greatly influence the pickrate as specific guns are brought to the spotlight. While rigorously following the meta weaponry, players often overlook others that are capable of even more.

Fans can continue to read through the discussion below and find the best attachment choice for Bryson 890 in Modern Warfare 2.

Best loadout for Modern Warfare 2's Bryson 890 shotgun

The Bryson 890 belongs to the Bryson 800 platform and can be unlocked by leveling up its previous variants to the required level. This is a more modern weapon, with the introduction of a magazine instead of directly loading in the bullets. It has a slow firerate, but players can offset the disbalance in stats with the correct choice of attachments.

Recommended build

Barrel: 21.5” Bryson Tacfire

21.5” Bryson Tacfire Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Laser: STOVL Tac Laser

STOVL Tac Laser Stock: Sawed Off Mod

The 21.5” Bryson Tacfire barrel increases the damage range and decreases the palette spread of the Bryson 890 to maximize bullet impact on opponents. The STOVL Tac laser increases the hip-fire accuracy and hip recoil control without negatively affecting any other stats.

The Bryson Improved Choke further decreases the palette spread and increases the damage range but takes a toll on the recoil control and ADS speed. The VX Pineapple offsets the negatively affected recoil and aim steadiness because of the other attachments, and compensates with an increase in ADS speed.

The Sawed-Off Mod stock increases the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed, and balances the overall movement with the weapon, which increases its handling.

Weapon classes

There are a total of 10 weapon classes in Modern Warfare 2, and these organize the entire arsenal of guns in the game under each of their respective wings. While not many options are available for players, there are a few options that can stand out even after being overshadowed by more popular guns.

Here is a list of all the weapon classes in Modern Warfare 2:

Assault Rifles

Battle Rifles

Sub-Machine Guns

Shotguns

Light Machine Guns

Markman Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Pistols

Launchers

Melee

Shotguns are the best weapons to consistently take down enemies with a single click when taking close-range gunfights.

These guns are masters of close-quarter combat (CQC), and have bullets that can drill through the enemy and send them back to the respawn countdown. The Bryson 890 is currently the final weapon in the shotgun class, which demonstrates its unbelievable firepower.

This Bryson 890 build is centered around maximizing the damage range and balancing ADS speed, alongside the weapon's agility. The choice of underbarrel remains subjective to personal preference, but it chimes in well with the stats of the other attachments.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Modern Warfare 2 weapon builds and bug fixes.

Poll : 0 votes