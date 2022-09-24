Modern Warfare 2 guide: How to dolphin dive in the game

The highly anticipated Modern Warfare 2 cross-platform beta is already underway. PC, PlayStation, and Xbox players can now finally play together in the same lobby. With the competition already heating up, fans are exploring new ways to outmaneuver their enemies and gain an advantage. While certain movement mechanics like 'slide canceling' have been removed from the game, others such as 'dolphin diving' have become more viable.

Dolphin diving is a movement technique that was first introduced in the franchise with Call of Duty: Black Ops. It involves the character sprinting and then going prone while in motion. When players execute these two actions correctly, their character proceeds to jump forward and drop down into a prone position. This enables the player to quickly change their stance while on the move, throwing off their enemies' aim and giving themselves an edge.

Dolphin dive guide for Modern Warfare 2

Dolphin diving has been in the Call of Duty franchise for some time now, with the last COD title featuring the movement mechanic being Call of Duty: WWII and has been absent in every subsequent game since.

Fortunately, dolphin diving isn't difficult to execute. This guide will explain how both PC and console players can perform a dolphin dive in Modern Warfare 2.

How to dolphin dive in Modern Warfare 2 on PC

Before you head into the game to dolphin dive, there are a few things you will need to change. Although it's not compulsory to tweak this setting, doing so will allow you to dolphin dive more consistently.

Modern Warfare 2 automatic sprint settings (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, headover to your game's settings menu and proceed to the 'Keyboard and Mouse' section.

Here, click on the 'Gameplay' tab on the top of your screen.

Then, under 'Movement behaviors', scroll down to 'Automatic sprint'.

Click on it. This will bring up a drop-down menu. Here, select 'Automatic Tactical Sprint'.

This setting will always make your character perform a tactical sprint when you press the forward movement key, which, by default on PC, is the 'W' key.

Once the above setting has been changed, head into a match. Pressing just the 'W' key now will immediately make you run at maximum speed. However, if you haven't changed the setting, press the 'Sprint' key twice, which by default, on PC, is 'Shift' for a tactical sprint. While your character is running, press and hold the 'Prone' key, which should be 'Ctrl' to make your character dolphin dive.

How to dolphin dive in Modern Warfare 2 on consoles

The overall process is similar on consoles as well. If you wish to change your setting to always tactically sprint on PlayStation and Xbox systems, you must follow the steps given below:

Modern Warfare 2 controller tactical sprint settings (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, head over to your settings menu and select 'Controller'.

Then, scroll down to the 'Gameplay' section.

Here, in 'Automatic Sprint', select 'Automatic Tactical Sprint'.

Performing a dolphin dive on a console is quite similar to the PC process. When you are in a tactical sprint, press and hold the 'Change stance' key to dolphin dive, which, by default, on PlayStation consoles is 'O' and for Xbox systems, it should be 'B'.

Modern Warfare 2 boasts the addition of various advanced movement and combat systems in Activision's latest entry to the iconic franchise. Ledge hanging, aquatic combat, and other nifty features make MWII the "most advanced" Call of Duty game till date.

Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on October 28, 2022, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far