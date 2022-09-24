Modern Warfare 2 guide: How to mute other players in the game?

Modern Warfare 2 Open beta is underway, and players from all three gaming systems - PC, PlayStation, and Xbox - are joining in on the fight. The beta has received mixed reactions from the playerbase. The new game now supports proximity chat, meaning players can communicate with enemies if they are nearby through voice channels.

Modern Warfare 2 has received a new design for its user interface. The user interface in the previous titles since Modern Warfare (2019) has remained fairly the same. However, in the upcoming title, the UI has received a massive overhaul.

While some players are liking this new UI, other members of the community are complaining about it, stating that it is complex and quite difficult to navigate. Coupled with the new proximity chat, it can be quite distracting in-game if the enemy players keep making unwanted noise.

How to mute players in Modern Warfare 2?

Modern Warfare 2 allows users to mute players individually or on the basis of their social status for your account. Meaning, players can mute their party as a whole, their enemies, or entirely turn off voice chat. In this guide, various methods will be discussed that will enable users to mute players.

Muting everyone in the game

To mute everyone in the match, follow the steps listed below:

Head over to settings

Proceed to the 'Audio' tab

Scroll down to the 'Voice chat' section, which should be 'On' by default

Clicking here will open up a drop-down menu with four options - On, Off, Mute everyone except Party, and Mute everyone except Friends.

Voice chat options in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you wish to mute everyone, click on 'Off'. This will turn off all voice chat features in the game. You will not be able to communicate, and neither will you hear them.

Muting party members

The process here is similar to the last method. Follow the steos listed below:

Under Voice chat settings, select 'Mute everyone except friends'

This will mute all the party members who aren't friends in your game

Voice channel options in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, if players wish to mute them individually, the procedure is somewhat similar. They should follow the steps listed below:

In the lobby screen itself, click the 'Channel' option on the top right corner of your screen. Alternatively, press 'F1' if you are on PC. This will open up a new menu showing different voice channels in the game.

Select your party and then scroll over to the players you wish to mute.

On PC, select the player you wish to mute and press 'R'

Muting enemies in game

Muting everyone in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

To mute enemies and friendlies alike, follow the steps below in the game:

Press 'Tab' on PC to open up your scoreboard. For Consoles, the process will be similar but the button prompt to open up the scoreboard will be different

Here, an option will be available at the bottom of the scoreboard to mute all players. Pressing that button on your respective device will end up muting everyone in the lobby.

Modern Warfare 2's proximity voice chat is quite fun. However, this can become an annoyance in the game and inhibit players' ability to concentrate. Moreover, no likes listening to broken mics or toxic players. All the methods in this guide will enable users successfully block out all unnecessary audio in the game.

Modern Warfare 2 launches this October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

