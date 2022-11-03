Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer “Unable to change class” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The list of bugs and errors in Modern Warfare 2 does not seem to have an end. The latest franchise entry is riddled with performance issues, and players around the world are having a tough time enjoying the game like the developers have intended.

Issues with the title crop up every now and then, with some bugs causing the game to crash as soon as you enter the lobby and another not even letting you enter Modern Warfare 2 because certain data packs are missing.

One of the most game-breaking bugs, however, is the “Unable to change class” error which will not allow you to customize or change your weapon class and loadout before or during a match.

Many in the community seem to be facing this from time to time, and players have attributed the cause to either the servers not working as intended or there being certain issues with the game files themselves.

While there is yet to be a permanent solution to this, today’s guide will go over some temporary workarounds to help you solve the “Unable to change class” error in Modern Warfare 2.

Fixing the “Unable to change class” error in Modern Warfare 2

There are a few things you can do to temporarily fix the “Unable to change class” error in Modern Warfare 2.

1) Updating the game

Version mismatch can be one of the reasons why the game does not allow you to edit and change your class before a queue or during a match. Hence, the best solution for this will be to check for the latest version of the game through the Battle.net or Steam client.

Console users will be able to press the options button and select “check for updates” to search for the latest patch. This will then automatically download it on their system.

2) Scanning and repairing files

Corrupt Modern Warfare 2 files in the installation directory can also be one of the root causes of the error. To fix this, you will be required to highlight the game and select the “scan and fix” option in the Battle.net or Steam client.

This will automatically start a scan which will look to find corrupt files in the shooter’s installation directory. Upon finding any corrupt files, the client will automatically replace them.

3) Check for server issues

It’s possible that the issue is likely originating from Activision’s end. Hence, you might need to visit their official website and check if the servers are down for maintenance or if they are facing issues with bugs and performance.

If the problem is with the servers, then the best thing you can do is to wait for the developers to put it back up online.

4) Check profile rank

Not being able to change classes and loadouts can also occur because your profile may not meet the requirements for it. Modern Warfare 2 will not allow you to access the class system before you hit level 4.

This is the default setting for all regions and players, so if you have not reached this milestone yet, you will be required to wait until you level up.

