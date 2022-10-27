Activision is launching Modern Warfare 2 following the previously announced schedule on October 27 as the newest first-person shooter game from the Call of Duty saga. The release of this title will mark the beginning of the entire series cannoning into a new era with spectacular new developments in graphics, immersion, and AI as well.

Fans across the globe can finally start counting down the last few hours until the title releases globally for all players along with all game modes unlocked. Modern Warfare 2 has created massive hype around itself with a huge community that cannot wait any longer to start grinding the game.

Let us take a dip into Modern Warfare 2's launch timing on PlayStation devices as the multiplayer and Spec Ops modes arrive.

Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation launch time

Activision holds the great weapon of nostalgia that can bind a player emotionally with in-game characters as the story develops further. The publishers have a way of unfolding the campaign in ways that can immerse one even when they are disconnected from the game for years.

Modern Warfare 2 will be available on multiple platforms - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Battle.Net, and Steam. Console users will get access a little earlier, based on the region of the player’s account.

Launch time for PlayStation consoles

Modern Warfare 2 will launch for PlayStation devices on October 27, but the game will become available for download from 4 am PT/ 4:30 pm IST/ 1 pm CEST to 9 pm PT/ 9:30 am IST, October 28/ 6 am CEST, October 28.

Fans will not have to go through separate steps in order to acquire the full game’s download. They only have to power on their consoles and let the game client run while making sure to have an uninterrupted internet connection linked up for the game to update fully without interruptions.

Game modes

Modern Warfare 2 already had a week-early campaign access for all the players who have pre-purchased the game along with rewards that will be available once it is released globally.

Campaigns, Multiplayers, and Spec Ops modes will be available to all the players when the title releases. The publishers will set a few challenges for the fans to complete and rewards will be given out to all who complete these in the given time period. The tasks will be spread throughout all game modes, which will play well to create a larger player count.

Cross-progression will also begin on the very first day. This will provide another incentive to the community to start early as the weapons and various perks they unlock will transfer over to the upcoming Battle Royale Warzone 2.0 as well.

Activision has been giving out rewards to the player base as an act of good faith. This is expected to be returned with a huge surge of players flooding their servers to play the latest title.

