Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has a live ping system that can accurately display an enemy operator’s position. Once a player is pinged, the marker moves above their character model and follows them for a few seconds. Teammates and allied operators can see this ping through map structures and predict the path of the enemy player.

A Modern Warfare 2 player recently posted a short clip on Reddit showcasing the strength of the current live ping system combined with a spotter scope. In the video, the player is seen utilizing this method to take down multiple enemies from behind a wall.

Here are all the details about this legal wall hack that players can use to secure victories.

Modern Warfare 2 spotter scope live ping is a literal wall hack

Modern Warfare 2 is Activision's latest campaign multiplayer title and sports several changes to the usual formula followed by games in the series. One of the new features is the ping system. It is an innovative addition that players can use to locate enemy operators for positional information and a tactical advantage.

Redditors discuss the spotter scope live ping trick

You can easily use the spotter scope trick to eliminate enemies in Modern Warfare 2. All you need to do is equip a Riot Shield, RPK, and Spotter Scope, alongside holding an advantageous position. Using armor-piercing ammunition can prove to be even more lethal as these bullets can go through thin walls effectively.

The playable maps have several corners and thin walls that can be shot through to take down enemies. Positioning yourself in such a corner has the potential to yield the best results. The hard part is the execution since you can easily get caught off guard while using the spotter scope.

The pings, or markers, from the spotter scope last longer than the normal live ping feature. This makes it easier to shoot enemies through thin walls and soft cover. The Riot Shield is a great way to spot enemies and then use the spotter scope to mark them.

Opinions on this feature are split, as the player base believes that it can be abused but that it can also be countered with sufficient practice. Some are of the opinion that it should be allowed but want the game to alert players who have a ping on them.

The character model can equip the spotter scope while hiding behind the shield. This is a problem since the player does not expose much of their body, leading some to argue that the live ping feature should be removed and that static pings should be reinstated.

Others believe that the effective utilization of game features, such as marking enemies and taking them out in multiplayer lobbies, cannot be considered problematic.

Modern Warfare 2 has successfully undergone two beta phases that addressed various bugs and issues. It will soon receive its second seasonal update, scheduled to be released on February 15. This patch is expected to address several problems reported by players. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and information on bugs and glitches.

