When is the "Ping" system expected to be back in Modern Warfare 2 and why was it disabled

Following the recent launch of Modern Warfare 2, players have discovered a bug that leads to wallhacks in the game. While it only affects one player, it works throughout the entire match, making it simple to grieve or kill a Modern Warfare 2 player no matter where they’re at.

While Infinity Ward has given no official statement on the issue, it is known that they are working on it, and fans can hopefully expect a fix soon. Players will only be able to ping the map once the bug has been patched. Here’s what it was doing, and when Modern Warfare 2 fans can expect it back.

What happened to the Ping system in Modern Warfare 2, and when should it be back?

This bug has infuriated many players, but it didn’t stop gamers from using it until the Ping system was completely disabled in the game. While many have accused others in Modern Warfare 2 of wallhacking and cheating, this one didn’t come from an outside source. Instead, it came from within the game itself.

Going viral on Reddit thanks to user u/zFStatic, they noticed that you can place a ping marker on an enemy player during the death screen. If you do, it will last the entire match, so no matter where that opponent goes for the rest of the match, you can still follow them.

Players had noticed opponents would kill them without having to check corners, or prefiring while rounding corners, appearing as though players were using wallhacks. Wallhacks in Call of Duty games are cheats that let players modify the properties of walls, making them transparent. Suddenly, it’s much easier to see opponents sneaking up on you, or hiding from others.

This bug explains a great many of the complaints about wallhacking that have already come up in Modern Warfare 2. While some players may have been cheating, others noticed that this was happening on consoles as well.

Unfortunately, there is no confirmed date as to when the bug will be fixed. Infinity Ward has been active in patching the game since its launch, and thankfully, the bug is not unknown to the development team. Infinity Ward has not made any statements relating to the bug or when players can expect their Ping system to return.

It is worth noting that players can go to the public Infinity Ward Trello page, where the bug is at the top of the “Multiplayer Known Issues” list. The bug is tagged with the “Fix in progress” label, which means that the developers are working on it at the time of writing.

Several of the issues listed in the Modern Warfare 2 Trello were fixed on the same day they were added, so it’s possible that this bug will be resolved later today. This is not a guarantee, unfortunately, because the glitch could require some pretty significant work. It is hoped that players will be able to use the Ping system again within the next day or two in the game.

While the developers have not made a statement about this particular bug, fans can take heart knowing that a fix is in the works, and an update should roll out in the near future.

