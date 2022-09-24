Modern Warfare 2: Hackers plague Beta, Infinity Ward to take action, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 2nd Beta week is live for players who pre-purchased the game for PC and Xbox. The Open Beta will start shortly and will be open for all playable platforms - PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox, PC (Steam/Blizzard).

There have been countless issues in Call of Duty games regarding the outrageous number of hackers in official lobbies. The community had high hopes as Infinity Ward incorporated a new anti-cheat, Ricochet Anti-Cheat System, in Modern Warfare 2 to deter hackers away from the new title.

This article will look at what the Call of Duty fandom has to say about the recent appearance of hackers in the Beta phase and how Infinity Ward plans to deal with the issue.

Modern Warfare 2 Beta Phase hackers and Infinity Ward's response

Call of Duty players have encountered multiple instances of hacking issues on official servers. With the announcement of the new titles, Activision hinted towards a new and improved experience in the game for all the players.

The assurance of that statement looked promising with Infinity Ward bringing in the Ricochet Anti-Cheat System, which happens to be a Kernel-level anti-cheat system. However, players have encountered hackers in-game and information about it surfaced on the internet.

Hackers find their way into the new title

Modern Warfare 2 2nd Beta week recently started and players with hack tools are also emerging into lobbies, hitting insane shots, and killing players at a stretch with ease. It almost seems like the players have been playing the maps for years, considering how easily they popped off instantly after the Beta release.

Hacking in a game is a bannable offense and it is believed that such players should be punished with permanent bans or account bans. Anti-cheat systems keep evolving, and so do players who find their way around the software.

The presence of even one hacker in a lobby can demoralize all the other players. The experience of a fresh title is easily ruined by such players who would rather test out their new gimmick than learn the game itself.

The community hopes that authorities will take strict and immediate action against such players and enforce the anti-cheat system effectively. Since there are no penalties for leaving an ongoing match, players tend to leave creating empty lobbies as soon as they feel like another player is using such hack tools.

Infinity Ward’s stern response

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard Tomorrow, we'll begin taking live action against cheaters and hackers in Beta matches. Tomorrow, we'll begin taking live action against cheaters and hackers in Beta matches.

The community flooded social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit with media of hackers going at it in the Modern Warfare 2 Beta. Infinity Ward took notice of the enraged masses and tweeted that they were going to take action against the alleged hackers.

Infinity Ward has stated that they will start taking live action against such players using hacks in the Beta matches. This could mean that players will start getting banned in the Beta phase. It is unknown if the nature of the supposed ban will be indefinite or if there will be a cooldown period.

wanteD_O @shekofteh_M_R_ @InfinityWard I liked the beta but I've heard a lot of people get banned on @Steam 'without any reasons' (what they are claiming). It scares me to play, that's why I stopped playing the beta. Please assure us that the anti-cheat works correctly and they all were cheaters. @InfinityWard I liked the beta but I've heard a lot of people get banned on @Steam 'without any reasons' (what they are claiming). It scares me to play, that's why I stopped playing the beta. Please assure us that the anti-cheat works correctly and they all were cheaters.

If banning such players is on the table, Infinity Ward could ban players from playing the new title altogether. Considering the cross-progression feature, the ban could extend to the upcoming Battle Royale title, Warzone 2.0, and Warzone Mobile. This is only if the ban is indefinite.

A cooldown-bound ban may be enforced, meaning that players will not be able to participate in the Beta phase further. However, upon the official release of the game on October 28, the ban will expire and players can play the game (if purchased). Another banning wave after the official release is also on the list of possibilities.

Sudden banned accounts

Kyroes @kyr6o @ATVIAssist @battlenet @CallofDuty Got banned on MW2 Beta for no reason, not hwid banned and i haven't used any mod menus on this activision account. I see some other users having this issue. @ModernWarzone Got banned on MW2 Beta for no reason, not hwid banned and i haven't used any mod menus on this activision account. I see some other users having this issue. @ModernWarzone @ATVIAssist @battlenet @CallofDuty https://t.co/d0DQNYAGwo

Multiple players are reporting that their accounts were banned by the anti-cheat without reasonable grounds. This could be a huge breach of trust as hackers roam free and legitimate players get banned for no apparent reason.

There is no official statement from the company on this yet.

Disbanded lobbies

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard We've heard a lot of you on disbanding lobbies. We're working on a few tweaks to increase the chance of lobbies staying together, and improving the UI when it happens. We've heard a lot of you on disbanding lobbies. We're working on a few tweaks to increase the chance of lobbies staying together, and improving the UI when it happens.

Players are encountering lobbies that form up and disband. Most of the time, matches start with an unfair player count for either side. This makes the match one-sided and not very fun for the new Modern Warfare 2 Beta players.

Infinity Ward stated that they would be looking into the matter of disbanding lobbies and trying to improve the UI when such lobbies appear. They also mentioned that there might be changes to increase the chances of a lobby staying together to balance the player experience and eliminate such issues.

Modern Warfare 2 is in its 2nd Beta week and multiple issues are emerging from the shadows. It could be considered a positive outcome as the title still has some time before the official launch.

The problems surfacing now give Infinity Ward time to mend and elevate the experience for later. Some tweaks and fixes are being sent out in the Beta phase to make Modern Warfare 2 more enjoyable.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far