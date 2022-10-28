Modern Warfare 2 "Store not working" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Modern Warfare 2 had a successful set of beta phases where multiple bugs and issues were identified and addressed before the game's official launch. However, a new bug has surfaced that bars players from accessing the store and throws up several errors. This article dives into a few solutions to tackle that error.

Fans can hop on to Modern Warfare 2 as Activision released their latest title globally on October 28 after a long countdown. The game will mark the beginning of a new era for the entire Call of Duty series in the future, with the publisher's upcoming Battle Royale Warzone 2.0 on November 16.

Unpacking Modern Warfare 2 Store bug

A newly released online multiplayer game is bound to have a few quirks that affect the game in multiple ways. But a malfunction or a generic tab in the home menu itself is not the type of error any player would want to face on the first day.

There is an issue with the store in Modern Warfare 2, which disables players from entering the tab, thereby blocking the players from making purchases and microtransactions. This is a critical error as microtransactions are a key source of profit for the publisher.

Store bug

Players are experiencing the store bug in the home menu itself, where the tab is located on the center top part of the screen. Clicking on the “Store” tab shows "error: the store could not load." After a short delay, the store was empty, and some players were sent directly back to the home menu.

It is a critical bug that limits the user from upgrading their cosmetics and even purchasing higher editions of the game itself. The issue is yet to be officially addressed and fixed by Activision.

Possible fixes

There are multiple possible methods to fix this issue in Modern Warfare 2. One is to ensure a stable internet connection. The servers are currently flooded with players, so the game client might be unable to retrieve the store items in the desired time due to unstable connectivity.

Users being sent back to the home menu should verify the integrity of the game files. Redownload key assets of the store files should they be missing or corrupt. If the error is server-side, it is a setback that should be fixed with an upcoming patch.

Possible reasons

Modern Warfare 2 servers may be straining and running at their maximum capacity as it is the first day of launch. The server data retrieval system can be hampered and cause the store to not load and show up on player accounts.

Additionally, the game files can get corrupted and lead to the store tab crashing. While corrupt data is not crucial for the game to run, it is paramount in firing up a specific task.

