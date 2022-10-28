Modern Warfare 2 campaign guide: How to complete Mission 17 - Countdown

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out now. The latest entry in the series features several graphical improvements over its predecessor, as well as new audio technologies, advanced AI, and more.

The Modern Warfare reboot's campaign was embraced by newcomers to the series and veterans alike due to the realistic and immersive experience it delivered. MW2 continues this legacy, telling tales of betrayal and vengeance in one of the franchise's darkest campaigns.

While the majority of players would prefer to jump right into Modern Warfare 2's campaign, others may want to know what they are getting themselves into beforehand. To assist such gamers, this guide offers an extensive look into the seventeenth and final mission of MW2's campaign - Countdown.

Disclaimer: The following section contains spoilers for the Modern Warfare 2 campaign.

Unpacking Modern Warfare 2 campaign: Mission 17 - Countdown

The mission begins with Valeria informing Task Force 141 about the final missile hidden in the heart of Chicago. You will assume the role of Soap as you and Price infiltrate the skyscraper containing Hassan.

The mission kicks off with you and Price securing the rooftop of the building and rappelling your way down. You will get to experience a new mechanic featured here, allowing you to shoot upside down.

Killing enemies upside down (Image via Activision)

As you make your way down, you will spot enemies holding civilians hostage. You can shoot at the captors through the windows but ensure that no civilians are harmed by the hostiles. After you have cleared the first floor, keep moving down and eliminate all the terrorists on the next two floors.

Continue moving downwards, and Price will inform you of an entry point in the building. He will blow the windows off, and you can finally get inside the building.

Price blowing up window in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Follow Price, and you will reach a server room filled with hostile targets. Take all of them out. It is recommended to pick up a shotgun or SMG here, as most encounters are going to be close-range. Make your way to the control room to capture Hassan; however, by this point, he has already left the area. Here, Price will blow up a second window so that both of you can get to the next level by rappelling down.

As you go down four levels, you see lots of adversaries on the other side shooting at you. If possible, don't engage them here as you will be without cover. Instead, move left and get inside to fight from behind cover.

Moving inside the building in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

There will be waves of foes to kill here. Make use of all the utilities you have and get rid of them. Once the vicinity is devoid of danger, move to the exit door behind the bar counter. Follow Price down the staircase and walk through the blown-up wall. As soon as you reach the next area, Hassan will launch the missile.

You will now get to regroup with Gaz and his team. Use their assistance to eliminate all the adversaries on the floor. These enemies here will be armored, so make sure to go for headshots to take them down quickly.

Stacking up outside the room Hassan is in in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Once all the foes are taken care of, stack up against the door and proceed to use the snake cam. As you are about to employ it, the door will blow up, and more enemies will emerge. You will be knocked out by them, and Price will be injured.

Follow Gaz and get inside the elevator. As you are about to move down, there will be an explosion separating you from the rest of your team. You will also lose your weapons in the process. Make your way down and get a jump on Hassan, who will be carrying the missile control pad.

Soap without guns and missile control pad (Image via Activision)

You will snatch it from him, and more bad guys will come and attack you. Unfortunately, you won't have any weapons with you here to defend yourself. The only options you have left at this point are to find cover and craft weapons. Immediately turn away and sprint straight until you reach the counter.

Getting cover behind the counter (Image via Activision)

Get behind it to collect all the items available there, then run again towards the opening to your right. Move silently so as not to alert enemies and collect as many materials here as possible.

There will be plenty of cover in this area, so find a dark cover for yourself and access the missile controls. You will learn that the missile is headed straight for D.C. and that you have to shut it down immediately. Follow Laswell's guidance as she assists you through the process.

Room with crafting materials (Image via Activision)

Close the device as Laswell informs you about the noise it makes. Now head back to the counter. To your left, you find a door marked "Exit" with a small opening. Go through it, and you will find plenty of crafting materials. Make sure you don’t get spotted as you make your way to the room.

Next, pull out the relevant device and follow Laswell's instructions to detonate the bomb. Now your objective is to take out all the armed guards in the area. Use the crafting materials available and prepare a shiv and a prying tool. Now, pry open the drawer near the counter, and you will find a box cutter that can be used to kill enemies.

Box cutter in the orange drawer (Image via Activision)

As you kill the last foe, Hassan will shoot you down and drag you to throw you out of the building, literally. Now, the perspective will change, and you will assume the role of Ghost, who is in another building. Shoot Hassan in the head as he messes with Soap.

Killing Hassan (Image via Activision)

With this, Modern Warfare 2's seventeenth and final mission, Countdown, will come to an end.

What are the rewards for completing Countdown in Modern Warfare 2?

By completing the 17th mission in Modern Warfare 2, players can get their hands on the Union Guard weapon blueprint, which can be used in Multiplayer modes.

That is all there is to know about Modern Warfare 2's Countdown mission. Being the final mission in the game, it is followed by a post-credit scene hinting at the infamous Call of Duty villain Makarov making a comeback in the sequel.

Modern Warfare 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

