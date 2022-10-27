Modern Warfare 2 is Activision’s latest brainchild, which saw huge hype from players across the globe as it marks the beginning of a new era for the future of Call of Duty, as announced in the NEXT event.

The painstaking countdown is almost over as the publishers lock it down to release the latest Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2, globally with all its game modes available to play for the entire player base. The launch on all the platforms is scheduled on October 27 with a slight difference in the timings.

Let us take a look at the launch timings for Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox as multiplayer and Spec Ops modes become available for all players.

Modern Warfare 2 Xbox launch time

Activision is treating their upcoming signature Call of Duty title like a crown jewel and is rightfully doing so after the publishers have put priceless time and effort into the game to make it the most realistic and immersive title ever seen in the entire saga.

The game will be available on multiple platforms - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Battle.Net, and Steam. Console users will get access a bit earlier as it will be released region-wise throughout a pre-decided timeline. It is going to be a severe rush and so the servers might run into an issue or two.

Launch time for Xbox consoles

Modern Warfare 2 will launch for Xbox devices on October 27 like all the other platforms, but the game will become available for download from 4 am PT/ 4:30 pm IST/ 1 pm CEST to 9 pm PT/ 9:30 am, October 28/ 6 am, October 28.

There are no additional steps that fans must follow to get their hands on the update, but they only have to turn on their consoles and let the game client update itself. It may be delayed with respect to the region that the user’s account is signed in or used.

Game modes

Modern Warfare 2 will be arriving at full-scale from the launch day itself, with the campaign, multiplayer, and spec ops game modes fully available to squad up and jump into. The cross-progression will start on day one as well and the publishers have made a few challenges for the players to complete, which will result in them obtaining multiple rewards.

They will only be available to those who complete these set tasks by the publishers in the provided time period after which the offer will expire.

The challenges will be spread across all game modes which will ensure a large player grind as these rewards and progressions will carry over to the upcoming Battle Royale Warzone 2.0.

There are going to be multiple reward scenarios from campaign completion as well as playing loads of multiplayer and spec ops missions.

