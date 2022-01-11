"Mods, mods": xQc rushes to delete VODs after realizing 'Death Note' publishers could ban him after Disguised Toast

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" received the shock of a lifetime when he found out about fellow content creator Disguised Toast being banned from the platform after watching popular anime Death Note on stream.

While he never watched Death Note, Felix still had some trouble on his hands as he believed that the same publishers held the rights to Hunter x Hunter, which he has reacted to on his stream. This caused him to quickly alert his channel mods to delete the VODs of his anime streams. At 00:58:44 he said:

"Mods, Mods, please do the thing with both last VODs, ASAP."

xQc tries his best to quickly delete his anime VODs after copyright strike on Disguised Toast

During a recent reaction stream, xQc was notified by his Twitch chat that fellow streamer Disguised Toast was banned from the platform while watching Death Note on stream. At 00:57:37 the streamer asked in response:

"Toast got banned?"

After checking out Toast's channel to verify the information, xQc frantically tried to contact his mods in a bid to ensure he wouldn't have to face one of the infamous DMCA strikes. Especially since takedowns have become common on Twitch.

At the time, Felix was watching Season 8 of MasterChef on his stream. While he was worried about getting caught for anime VODs, it seems like he had no concerns about watching the popular cooking reality show on stream. At 00:58:27 he spoke about the disinctions:

"This is fine, but the other thing is not fine."

However, he still had old VODs of him watching Hunter x Hunter on stream up on his channel, and he soon got in touch with a mod who was then told to delete the VODs urgently.

"I have to delete yesterday's VODs."

Felix later opened Wikipedia to cross-check whether his doubts about the publishers of Death Note and Hunter x Hunter being the same were correct. When he realized that they were in fact one and the same, he gave a sheepish grin to his fans.

Fans react to xQc's panic-stricken move to take down recent anime VODs

Many fans reacted to Felix's frantic actions, who was trying his best to limit his chances of getting banned. However, at the same time, they were wondering why he continued to watch DMCA content like MasterChef.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the end, it seems as though Felix has no plans to stop reaction streams on his channel as he continues to watch more episodes of MasterChef. However, for now, it seems like there won't be any anime on his channel for a while.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan