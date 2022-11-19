Monk Launch Party challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

Clash Royale introduced two new cards, Phoenix and Monk, in the month of October.

To commemorate the release of the Monk card, the game developers just unveiled the Monk Launch Party challenge. Players can take part in the challenge for free and complete it to receive rewards like cards, emotes, battle banner tokens, magic items, gems, chests, and gold.

In-game description and more details about Monk Launch Party challenge in Clash Royale

Monk is the latest Champion card in Clash Royale. Players can unlock it once they reach Arena 18.

A Level 14 Monk card has 2660 hitpoints, 186 damage, and 558 combo damage. It can only attack group defenses and troops.

Monk resembles Hog Rider in appearance. However, his mohawk, beard, and eyebrows are white. He also has a long mustache and dons a red kilt, a mala, and a cincture.

The in-game description of the Monk card is as follows:

"Monk has spent many isolated years perfecting a new style of combat. He fires off a 3-hit combo, with the last blow dealing extra damage and pushing all the enemies back!"

The Monk card uses a three-hit combination in Clash Royale. The first two hits inflict standard damage, while the third hit deals additional damage and knocks the target back, even if they are ordinarily immune to knockbacks.

Monk's signature ability, Pensive Protection, temporarily decreases all incoming damage he suffers by 80% and reflects all incoming projectile-based ranged attacks back to the original attacker. Spells always return to the closest Crown Tower on the opposing side.

Players can test out the new Monk card in the Monk Launch Party challenge, which is divided into two sub-challenges.

To complete the challenge, players must build a potent eight-card tournament deck utilizing the Monk card and win as many encounters as possible. To create the deck, they are free to choose any card, from Common to Champion.

In the first sub-challenge of the Monk Launch Party, players are free to try as many decks as they like because losses will not be recorded.

Meanwhile, players will be eliminated from the second sub-challenge once they lose three battles. However, they can always restart the sub-challenge using gems.

The in-game description of the Monk Launch Party challenge in Clash Royale is as follows:

"A new champion has arrived! Build a deck with Monk, and use his ability to deflect enemy projectiles and spells."

Rewards for completing the Monk Launch Party challenge in Clash Royale

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale

Many rewards can be earned via the Monk Launch Party challenge in Clash Royale. They are listed below:

Players will unlock 4000 gold on winning their first battle.

Players will unlock 80 battle banner tokens on winning their second battle.

Players will unlock 3000 gold on winning their third battle.

Players will unlock one chest key on winning their fourth battle.

Players will unlock 2000 gold on winning their fifth battle.

Players will unlock one gold chest on winning their sixth battle.

Players will unlock 4000 gold on winning their seventh battle.

Players will unlock 80 battle banner tokens on winning their eighth battle.

Players will unlock 2000 gold on winning their ninth battle.

Players will unlock one chest key on winning their 10th battle.

Players will unlock 2000 gold on winning their 11th battle.

Players will unlock one common token on winning their 12th battle.

Players will unlock 1000 gold on winning their 13th battle.

Players will unlock one rare token on winning their 14th battle.

Players will unlock 1000 gold on winning their 15th battle.

Players will unlock an exclusive emote on winning their 16th battle.

The Monk Party challenge in Clash Royale is one of the best ways to earn gold, chests, battle banner tokens, trade tokens, and magic items. Players should try using cards like Hog Rider, Mega Knight, and Wizard along with Monk to win the maximum number of battles.

