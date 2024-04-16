Monopoly Go: All 1st Anniversary Bash rewards and more

The 1st Anniversary Bash in Monopoly Go arrived today (April 16, 2024), just in time to celebrate the launch of Scopely's highly social title. Since its launch in April 2023, the title has been a smashing hit, with more than 50 million downloads (per Google Play Store data) worldwide. Thus, Scopely has brought two special events to celebrate the occasion with its player base.

This article provides all the information about the latest 1st Anniversary Bash event.

Monopoly Go 1st Anniversary Bash event: Complete rewards list and more

All the rewards of the 1st Anniversary bash are mentioned below (Image via Scopely)

The 1st Anniversary Bash event arrives on April 16, 2024, and this two-day event will be live until April 18, 2024. Per the event rules, tycoons must land on tiles featuring the event-exclusive tokens to grab points.

There will always be eight tiles on your board featuring these tiles. Every time you land one of them, another one will appear at another location on your board. Gather enough points to complete milestones, and you will earn exclusive rewards.

Here is the complete list of milestones and their rewards:

Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 5 3 Pickaxe Tokens 2 5 Cash rewards 3 10 Green Sticker Pack 4 75 125 free dice 5 15 4 Pickaxe Tokens 6 15 Green Sticker Pack 7 20 5 Pickaxe Tokens 8 25 10 minutes Rent Frenzy 9 150 230 free dice 10 25 7 Pickaxe tokens 11 30 Green Sticker Pack 12 30 Cash rewards 13 35 8 Pickaxe Tokens 14 450 600 free dice 15 50 Yellow Sticker Pack 16 60 10 minutes Cash Grab 17 70 10 Pickaxe Tokens 18 80 Cash rewards 19 900 800 free dice 20 60 Pink Sticker Pack 21 65 14 Pickaxe Tokens 22 70 Cash rewards 23 90 10 minutes High Roller 24 1.5K 1.2K free dice 25 120 15 Pickaxe Tokens 26 200 Blue Sticker Pack 27 150 17 Pickaxe Tokens 28 140 100 free dice 29 900 Cash rewards 30 170 125 free dice 31 180 20 Pickaxe Tokens 32 210 Cash Rewards 33 250 Blue Sticker Pack 34 1.8K 1.5K free dice 35 250 22 Pickaxe Tokens 36 350 5 minutes Cash Boost 37 600 Purple Sticker Pack 38 700 30 Pickaxe Tokens 39 4K 2.8K free dice 40 700 15 minutes High Roller 41 900 500 free dice 42 800 40 Pickaxe Tokens 43 2.7K Cash rewards 44 1.1K 700 free dice 45 1K Cash rewards 46 1.25K Purple Sticker Pack 47 1.5K Cash rewards 48 7.5K 6.5K free dice

While this new event can help you earn over 15K dice rolls, tycoons might be more interested in grabbing the Pickaxe Tokens since these tokens will pave their path to completing the Anniversary Treasures Dig Event faster.

How to win more from the 1st Anniversary Bash event in Monopoly Go?

Some of your board tiles will feature event-exclusive tokens like this [Not actual image for this event] (Image via Scopely)I

To win more, gather the points faster to complete the milestones. While this task seems easy, you will need plenty of dice rolls to collect points, especially for the milestones after the 42nd one.

Land on the tiles featuring the event-exclusive tokens to earn points. You will earn two points for landing on these tiles each time. However, you can multiply your earnings by using roll multipliers. Learn the tips about roll multipliers before using them for optimal results.

