Monopoly Go: All 1st Anniversary Bash rewards and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 16, 2024 14:18 GMT
Monopoly Go, 1st Anniversary Bash
Monopoly Go 1st Anniversary Rewards is now live (Image via Scopely)

The 1st Anniversary Bash in Monopoly Go arrived today (April 16, 2024), just in time to celebrate the launch of Scopely's highly social title. Since its launch in April 2023, the title has been a smashing hit, with more than 50 million downloads (per Google Play Store data) worldwide. Thus, Scopely has brought two special events to celebrate the occasion with its player base.

This article provides all the information about the latest 1st Anniversary Bash event.

Monopoly Go 1st Anniversary Bash event: Complete rewards list and more

All the rewards of the 1st Anniversary bash are mentioned below (Image via Scopely)
All the rewards of the 1st Anniversary bash are mentioned below (Image via Scopely)

The 1st Anniversary Bash event arrives on April 16, 2024, and this two-day event will be live until April 18, 2024. Per the event rules, tycoons must land on tiles featuring the event-exclusive tokens to grab points.

There will always be eight tiles on your board featuring these tiles. Every time you land one of them, another one will appear at another location on your board. Gather enough points to complete milestones, and you will earn exclusive rewards.

Here is the complete list of milestones and their rewards:

MilestonesRequired PointsRewards
153 Pickaxe Tokens
25Cash rewards
310Green Sticker Pack
475125 free dice
5154 Pickaxe Tokens
615Green Sticker Pack
7205 Pickaxe Tokens
82510 minutes Rent Frenzy
9150230 free dice
10257 Pickaxe tokens
1130Green Sticker Pack
1230Cash rewards
13358 Pickaxe Tokens
14450600 free dice
1550Yellow Sticker Pack
166010 minutes Cash Grab
177010 Pickaxe Tokens
1880Cash rewards
19900800 free dice
2060Pink Sticker Pack
216514 Pickaxe Tokens
2270Cash rewards
239010 minutes High Roller
241.5K1.2K free dice
2512015 Pickaxe Tokens
26200Blue Sticker Pack
2715017 Pickaxe Tokens
28140100 free dice
29900Cash rewards
30170125 free dice
3118020 Pickaxe Tokens
32210Cash Rewards
33250Blue Sticker Pack
341.8K1.5K free dice
3525022 Pickaxe Tokens
363505 minutes Cash Boost
37600Purple Sticker Pack
3870030 Pickaxe Tokens
394K2.8K free dice
4070015 minutes High Roller
41900500 free dice
4280040 Pickaxe Tokens
432.7KCash rewards
441.1K700 free dice
451KCash rewards
461.25KPurple Sticker Pack
471.5KCash rewards
487.5K6.5K free dice

While this new event can help you earn over 15K dice rolls, tycoons might be more interested in grabbing the Pickaxe Tokens since these tokens will pave their path to completing the Anniversary Treasures Dig Event faster.

How to win more from the 1st Anniversary Bash event in Monopoly Go?

Some of your board tiles will feature event-exclusive tokens like this [Not actual image for this event] (Image via Scopely)I
Some of your board tiles will feature event-exclusive tokens like this [Not actual image for this event] (Image via Scopely)I

To win more, gather the points faster to complete the milestones. While this task seems easy, you will need plenty of dice rolls to collect points, especially for the milestones after the 42nd one.

Land on the tiles featuring the event-exclusive tokens to earn points. You will earn two points for landing on these tiles each time. However, you can multiply your earnings by using roll multipliers. Learn the tips about roll multipliers before using them for optimal results.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles

Free dice rolls in Monopoly Go || Monopoly Go Today's event schedule