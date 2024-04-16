Monopoly Go: All 1st Anniversary Bash rewards and more

The 1st Anniversary Bash in Monopoly Go arrived today (April 16, 2024), just in time to celebrate the launch of Scopely's highly social title. Since its launch in April 2023, the title has been a smashing hit, with more than 50 million downloads (per Google Play Store data) worldwide. Thus, Scopely has brought two special events to celebrate the occasion with its player base.
This article provides all the information about the latest 1st Anniversary Bash event.
Monopoly Go 1st Anniversary Bash event: Complete rewards list and more
The 1st Anniversary Bash event arrives on April 16, 2024, and this two-day event will be live until April 18, 2024. Per the event rules, tycoons must land on tiles featuring the event-exclusive tokens to grab points.
There will always be eight tiles on your board featuring these tiles. Every time you land one of them, another one will appear at another location on your board. Gather enough points to complete milestones, and you will earn exclusive rewards.
Here is the complete list of milestones and their rewards:
While this new event can help you earn over 15K dice rolls, tycoons might be more interested in grabbing the Pickaxe Tokens since these tokens will pave their path to completing the Anniversary Treasures Dig Event faster.
How to win more from the 1st Anniversary Bash event in Monopoly Go?
To win more, gather the points faster to complete the milestones. While this task seems easy, you will need plenty of dice rolls to collect points, especially for the milestones after the 42nd one.
Land on the tiles featuring the event-exclusive tokens to earn points. You will earn two points for landing on these tiles each time. However, you can multiply your earnings by using roll multipliers. Learn the tips about roll multipliers before using them for optimal results.
