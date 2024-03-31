Monopoly Go: All Easter Cupcake Craze rewards, milestones, and more

The Easter Cupcake Craze is the latest event in Monopoly Go, featuring 49 milestones and rewards. Each of these milestones requires players to achieve the desired number of points to unlock the reward attached to that milestone. The event began on March 30 at 3 pm UTC and will conclude on April 1, 2024, at the same time, providing 48 hours of engaging gameplay.

This article highlights details regarding the Easter Cupcake Craze event, along with a few strategies to maximize your rewards.

All Monopoly Go Easter Cupcake Craze event milestones, points required, and rewards

The ongoing Monopoly Go event offers several in-game resources to help you boost your gaming profile.

Here's a breakdown of all the details:

Milestone Required Points Rewards 1 5 3x Pickaxe Tokens 2 10 10 Free Rolls 3 10 Sticker Pack 4 20 4x Pickaxe Tokens 5 65 100x Dice Rolls 6 15 5x Pickaxe Tokens 7 20 Cash 8 20 Sticker Pack 9 25 6x Pickaxe Tokens 10 180 225x Dice Rolls 11 25 10 Minutes Cash Grab 12 30 Sticker Pack 13 35 7x Pickaxe Tokens 14 40 Cash 15 350 425x Dice Rolls 16 45 8x Pickaxe Tokens 17 65 Sticker Pack 18 100 120x Dice Rolls 19 70 10x Pickaxe Tokens 20 700 800x Dice Rolls 21 80 Cash 22 100 12x Pickaxe Tokens 23 110 Sticker Pack 24 120 Cash 25 1,100 1,200x Free Rolls 26 130 14x Pickaxe Tokens 27 140 10 Minutes Cash Boost 28 150 Sticker Pack 29 160 15x Pickaxe Tokens 30 900 Cash 31 175 180x Dice Rolls 32 250 20x Pickaxe Tokens 33 270 Sticker Pack 34 300 Cash 35 2,000 1,800x Dice Rolls 36 400 30x Pickaxe Tokens 37 500 Sticker Pack 38 650 500x Dice Rolls 39 750 Cash 40 3,000 2,500x Dice Rolls 41 900 Five Star Purple Sticker Pack 42 800 35x Pickaxe Tokens 43 1,100 Cash 44 1,200 900x Dice Rolls 45 2,500 Cash 46 1,200 Sticker Pack 47 1,400 40x Pickaxe Tokens 48 1,500 Cash 49 6,000 6,500x Dice Rolls

Pickaxe Tokens are the highlight of the Monopoly Go Easter Cupcake Craze event. You can obtain 209 pieces of this in-game item by completing all the milestones. These tokens are used to uncover hidden objects in the mini-games, including Dice Rolls, Cash, or a new shield skin.

Apart from these tokens, there are many other rewards on offer. You can acquire a total of 15,260 Dice Rolls and several timed rewards like Cash Boost and Cash Grab throughout the event. It's important to note that the familiar High Roller is not featured among the event's rewards and you have to wait for the next one to acquire it.

What are the strategies to maximize rewards in the Easter Cupcake Craze event?

Playing board (Image via Scopely)

To maximize points during the Easter Cupcake Craze event, several strategic approaches can be adopted.

Firstly, look to land on corner tiles, such as 'Go to Jail,' 'Just Visiting,' and other similar tiles. These corner tiles are pivotal as the event's bonuses are predominantly centered around them, offering the potential for earning the highest points. Prioritizing these tiles increases the likelihood of securing substantial rewards during gameplay.

Another effective strategy is to increase the Roll Multiplier Factor before landing on these key tiles. By boosting the roll multiplier, you can amplify your rewards significantly based on the chosen multiplier factor. However, note that these factors consume large chunks of dice rolls, so it is crucial to use the Monopoly Go Roll Multiplier judiciously to avoid their depletion.

Additionally, leveraging the official Monopoly Go Discord server can prove advantageous. The game developers frequently share links for free dice rolls on the said server. Availing of these additional dice rolls can significantly enhance your chances of success in the event.

