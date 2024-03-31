  • home icon
  • Monopoly Go: All Easter Cupcake Craze rewards, milestones, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Mar 31, 2024 07:14 GMT
Earn rewards during the Monopoly Go Easter Cupcake Craze event (Image via Scopely)

The Easter Cupcake Craze is the latest event in Monopoly Go, featuring 49 milestones and rewards. Each of these milestones requires players to achieve the desired number of points to unlock the reward attached to that milestone. The event began on March 30 at 3 pm UTC and will conclude on April 1, 2024, at the same time, providing 48 hours of engaging gameplay.

This article highlights details regarding the Easter Cupcake Craze event, along with a few strategies to maximize your rewards.

All Monopoly Go Easter Cupcake Craze event milestones, points required, and rewards

The ongoing Monopoly Go event offers several in-game resources to help you boost your gaming profile.

Here's a breakdown of all the details:

Milestone

Required Points

Rewards

1

5

3x Pickaxe Tokens

2

10

10 Free Rolls

3

10

Sticker Pack

4

20

4x Pickaxe Tokens

5

65

100x Dice Rolls

6

15

5x Pickaxe Tokens

7

20

Cash

8

20

Sticker Pack

9

25

6x Pickaxe Tokens

10

180

225x Dice Rolls

11

25

10 Minutes Cash Grab

12

30

Sticker Pack

13

35

7x Pickaxe Tokens

14

40

Cash

15

350

425x Dice Rolls

16

45

8x Pickaxe Tokens

17

65

Sticker Pack

18

100

120x Dice Rolls

19

70

10x Pickaxe Tokens

20

700

800x Dice Rolls

21

80

Cash

22

100

12x Pickaxe Tokens

23

110

Sticker Pack

24

120

Cash

25

1,100

1,200x Free Rolls

26

130

14x Pickaxe Tokens

27

140

10 Minutes Cash Boost

28

150

Sticker Pack

29

160

15x Pickaxe Tokens

30

900

Cash

31

175

180x Dice Rolls

32

250

20x Pickaxe Tokens

33

270

Sticker Pack

34

300

Cash

35

2,000

1,800x Dice Rolls

36

400

30x Pickaxe Tokens

37

500

Sticker Pack

38

650

500x Dice Rolls

39

750

Cash

40

3,000

2,500x Dice Rolls

41

900

Five Star Purple Sticker Pack

42

800

35x Pickaxe Tokens

43

1,100

Cash

44

1,200

900x Dice Rolls

45

2,500

Cash

46

1,200

Sticker Pack

47

1,400

40x Pickaxe Tokens

48

1,500

Cash

49

6,000

6,500x Dice Rolls

Pickaxe Tokens are the highlight of the Monopoly Go Easter Cupcake Craze event. You can obtain 209 pieces of this in-game item by completing all the milestones. These tokens are used to uncover hidden objects in the mini-games, including Dice Rolls, Cash, or a new shield skin.

Apart from these tokens, there are many other rewards on offer. You can acquire a total of 15,260 Dice Rolls and several timed rewards like Cash Boost and Cash Grab throughout the event. It's important to note that the familiar High Roller is not featured among the event's rewards and you have to wait for the next one to acquire it.

What are the strategies to maximize rewards in the Easter Cupcake Craze event?

Playing board (Image via Scopely)

To maximize points during the Easter Cupcake Craze event, several strategic approaches can be adopted.

Firstly, look to land on corner tiles, such as 'Go to Jail,' 'Just Visiting,' and other similar tiles. These corner tiles are pivotal as the event's bonuses are predominantly centered around them, offering the potential for earning the highest points. Prioritizing these tiles increases the likelihood of securing substantial rewards during gameplay.

Another effective strategy is to increase the Roll Multiplier Factor before landing on these key tiles. By boosting the roll multiplier, you can amplify your rewards significantly based on the chosen multiplier factor. However, note that these factors consume large chunks of dice rolls, so it is crucial to use the Monopoly Go Roll Multiplier judiciously to avoid their depletion.

Additionally, leveraging the official Monopoly Go Discord server can prove advantageous. The game developers frequently share links for free dice rolls on the said server. Availing of these additional dice rolls can significantly enhance your chances of success in the event.

