Monopoly Go: All Egg-cellent Easter rewards, milestones, and more

The Egg-cellent Easter is the latest event in Monopoly Go, featuring 50 milestones and rewards. With the opportunity to collect 268 Pickaxe Tokens, it stands out as one of the most rewarding events of the year. To get these rewards, you must acquire the required points by competing in the board games. Each of these milestones is sequentially achieved, and you need to exercise patience to collect higher milestones' rewards.

This article details the Monopoly Go Egg-cellent Easter event, providing a list of rewards and some valuable strategies to maximize your achievement in this three-day event.

Monopoly Go Egg-cellent Easter: Milestones, rewards, and more

The Egg-cellent Easter event began on April 1 at 3 pm UTC and will conclude at the same time on April 4, 2024.

Here's the breakdown of all the rewards featured in this event:

Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 3 10x Free Dice Rolls 2 10 4x Pickaxe Tokens 3 10 Sticker Pack 4 10 Cash 5 60 100x Free Dice Rolls 6 15 6x Pickaxe Tokens 7 20 Cash 8 25 10 Minutes Cash Grab 9 20 7x Pickaxe Tokens 10 150 225x Free Dice Rolls 11 25 Sticker Pack 12 30 8x Pickaxe Tokens 13 40 Cash 14 45 10x Pickaxe Tokens 15 400 500x Free Dice Rolls 16 45 14x Pickaxe Tokens 17 50 Sticker Pack 18 55 Cash 19 60 16x Pickaxe Tokens 20 800 850x Free Dice Rolls 21 60 Sticker Pack 22 65 18x Pickaxe Tokens 23 70 70x Free Dice Rolls 24 80 Cash 25 1,200 1,100 Free Dice Rolls 26 90 10 Minutes High Roller 27 100 20x Pickaxe Tokens 28 115 Sticker Pack 29 140 140x Free Dice Rolls 30 1,000 Cash 31 200 Sticker Pack 32 250 200x Free Dice Rolls 33 300 25x Pickaxe Tokens 34 350 Cash 35 1,600 1,400x Free Dice Rolls 36 500 5 Minutes Cash Boost 37 550 Sticker Pack 38 700 Cash 39 800 30x Pickaxe Tokens 40 2,500 2,000 Free Dice Rolls 41 900 15 Minutes High Roller 42 950 Cash 43 1,000 45x Pickaxe Tokens 44 1,100 600x Free Dice Rolls 45 2,000 Cash 46 1,150 650x Free Dice Rolls 47 1,200 Sticker Pack 48 1,300 65x Pickaxe Tokens 49 1,400 Cash 50 6,200 6,000x Free Dice Rolls + Sticker Pack

The event starts with milestone 1 achievable at 3 points and rewards 10 free Dice Rolls. It ends with milestone 50 achievable by accumulating 6,200 points and provides two rewards: 6,000 free Dice Rolls and a Sticker Pack. There are several other rewards between these milestones, with the most prominent being the Pickaxe Tokens and timed rewards like Cash Grab, Cash Boost, and High Roller.

The event also features in-game cash and a total of 13,845 free Dice Rolls. The Pickaxe Tokens achieved throughout this event can be used to dig more rewards in various mini-games featured in Monopoly Go.

What are the strategies needed to maximize the rewards in the Egg-cellent event?

Playing board (Image via Scopely)

Prioritize landing on tiles marked with Pickaxe Tokens. These tiles serve as the linchpin of the Egg-cellent Easter event's rewards system, offering ample opportunities to accrue points and bonuses. Note that these tiles often cluster on one side of the board, so directing gameplay toward that area can prove advantageous.

Additionally, consider increasing the Roll Multiplier Factor before landing on these tiles. By elevating the Roll Multiplier, you can substantially boost your rewards based on the selected multiplier factor. However, exercise caution as these factors consume significant dice rolls. Hence, it's important to utilize the Monopoly Go Roll Multiplier strategically to prevent premature depletion.

Moreover, utilize resources like the official Monopoly Go Discord server to provide you with a competitive edge. The game's developer frequently shares links for free dice rolls on the server, improving your chances of success in the event.

