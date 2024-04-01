Monopoly Go: All Egg-cellent Easter rewards, milestones, and more

Apr 01, 2024
The Egg-cellent Easter is the latest event in Monopoly Go, featuring 50 milestones and rewards. With the opportunity to collect 268 Pickaxe Tokens, it stands out as one of the most rewarding events of the year. To get these rewards, you must acquire the required points by competing in the board games. Each of these milestones is sequentially achieved, and you need to exercise patience to collect higher milestones' rewards.

This article details the Monopoly Go Egg-cellent Easter event, providing a list of rewards and some valuable strategies to maximize your achievement in this three-day event.

Monopoly Go Egg-cellent Easter: Milestones, rewards, and more

The Egg-cellent Easter event began on April 1 at 3 pm UTC and will conclude at the same time on April 4, 2024.

Here's the breakdown of all the rewards featured in this event:

Milestones

Required Points

Rewards

1

3

10x Free Dice Rolls

2

10

4x Pickaxe Tokens

3

10

Sticker Pack

4

10

Cash

5

60

100x Free Dice Rolls

6

15

6x Pickaxe Tokens

7

20

Cash

8

25

10 Minutes Cash Grab

9

20

7x Pickaxe Tokens

10

150

225x Free Dice Rolls

11

25

Sticker Pack

12

30

8x Pickaxe Tokens

13

40

Cash

14

45

10x Pickaxe Tokens

15

400

500x Free Dice Rolls

16

45

14x Pickaxe Tokens

17

50

Sticker Pack

18

55

Cash

19

60

16x Pickaxe Tokens

20

800

850x Free Dice Rolls

21

60

Sticker Pack

22

65

18x Pickaxe Tokens

23

70

70x Free Dice Rolls

24

80

Cash

25

1,200

1,100 Free Dice Rolls

26

90

10 Minutes High Roller

27

100

20x Pickaxe Tokens

28

115

Sticker Pack

29

140

140x Free Dice Rolls

30

1,000

Cash

31

200

Sticker Pack

32

250

200x Free Dice Rolls

33

300

25x Pickaxe Tokens

34

350

Cash

35

1,600

1,400x Free Dice Rolls

36

500

5 Minutes Cash Boost

37

550

Sticker Pack

38

700

Cash

39

800

30x Pickaxe Tokens

40

2,500

2,000 Free Dice Rolls

41

900

15 Minutes High Roller

42

950

Cash

43

1,000

45x Pickaxe Tokens

44

1,100

600x Free Dice Rolls

45

2,000

Cash

46

1,150

650x Free Dice Rolls

47

1,200

Sticker Pack

48

1,300

65x Pickaxe Tokens

49

1,400

Cash

50

6,200

6,000x Free Dice Rolls + Sticker Pack

The event starts with milestone 1 achievable at 3 points and rewards 10 free Dice Rolls. It ends with milestone 50 achievable by accumulating 6,200 points and provides two rewards: 6,000 free Dice Rolls and a Sticker Pack. There are several other rewards between these milestones, with the most prominent being the Pickaxe Tokens and timed rewards like Cash Grab, Cash Boost, and High Roller.

The event also features in-game cash and a total of 13,845 free Dice Rolls. The Pickaxe Tokens achieved throughout this event can be used to dig more rewards in various mini-games featured in Monopoly Go.

What are the strategies needed to maximize the rewards in the Egg-cellent event?

Playing board (Image via Scopely)
Prioritize landing on tiles marked with Pickaxe Tokens. These tiles serve as the linchpin of the Egg-cellent Easter event's rewards system, offering ample opportunities to accrue points and bonuses. Note that these tiles often cluster on one side of the board, so directing gameplay toward that area can prove advantageous.

Additionally, consider increasing the Roll Multiplier Factor before landing on these tiles. By elevating the Roll Multiplier, you can substantially boost your rewards based on the selected multiplier factor. However, exercise caution as these factors consume significant dice rolls. Hence, it's important to utilize the Monopoly Go Roll Multiplier strategically to prevent premature depletion.

Moreover, utilize resources like the official Monopoly Go Discord server to provide you with a competitive edge. The game's developer frequently shares links for free dice rolls on the server, improving your chances of success in the event.

