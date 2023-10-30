Scopely has brought a pre-Halloween present for tycoons with Trick or Treat in Monopoly Go. This latest Halloween-themed event requires them to land on specific tiles to gather tokens (points) for the event. They will receive lucrative in-game assets as gifts for gathering requisite points on completing milestones. These prizes include free dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, and more.

While gamers prepare to get tricked or treated in this two-day event, this article explores the complete list of milestones, requisite points, and rewards of the event.

Trick or Treat in Monopoly Go: Rewards, schedule, and more

Having gone live on October 30, 2023, the Trick or Treat event in Monopoly Go features 49 milestones, and you can get rewards for completing each one. All of them will either help you complete your board faster or help you win more prizes from the ongoing Partners event.

Here is a list of all the milestones, their requisite points, and their rewards.

Milestones Required Pointss Rewards 1 5 120 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 2 5 10 free dice rolls 3 5 Green Sticker Pack 4 10 150 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 5 45 120 free dice rolls 6 5 200 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 7 10 Cash Rewards 8 15 Green Sticker Pack 9 10 275 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 10 120 260 free dice rolls 11 15 Cash Rewards 12 20 Green Sticker Pack 13 20 350 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 14 25 Cash Rewards 15 200 375 free dice rolls 16 40 Cash Rewards 17 30 Yellow Sticker Pack 18 35 Cash Rewards 19 40 400 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 20 400 700 free dice rolls 21 45 Cash Rewards 22 50 500 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 23 50 Cash Rewards 24 55 Pink Sticker Pack 25 750 1250 free dice rolls 26 55 Cash Rewards 27 60 Yellow Sticker Pack 28 65 600 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 29 70 100 free dice rolls 30 600 Cash Rewards 31 150 700 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 32 175 Cash Rewards 33 200 Blue Sticker Pack 34 225 800 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 35 1.3K 2K free dice rolls 36 300 Cash Rewards 37 350 Blue Sticker Pack 38 400 900 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 39 500 Cash Rewards 40 2.2K 3.2K free dice rolls 41 550 Pink Sticker Pack 42 600 Cash Rewards 43 650 1000 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 44 700 800 free dice rolls 45 1.7K Cash Rewards 46 750 900 free dice rolls 47 800 Golden Blue Sticker Pack 48 850 1.1K Spooky Car Partners event tokens 49 4K Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 6.5K free dice rolls

There are plenty of treats for the tycoons in this Trick or Treat event. Apart from the cash rewards, free dice rolls, or Spooky Car Partners event tokens that can help you win more, some sticker packs assure golden stickers. These are the rarest in the title, and accruing them will help you complete your albums faster to win more rewards.

How to win more in Trick or Treat in Monopoly Go?

How to win more in this new event (Image via Scopely)

This new event brings plenty of rewards, but will consume a lot of your dice rolls to complete the milestones.

It requires you to land on two Tax and two Utility tiles of your boards to accrue three and two points, respectively, each time. While the requisite points to complete the initial milestones are fewer, the later ones increase rapidly.

Getting thousands of points to complete a milestone gets frustrating at times, especially when you are getting two or three points at once. Use the roll multipliers to get more points with each roll of dice.

With a tournament and a Partners event currently underway, you may need a lot of dice rolls to complete all the milestones of this event. Feel free to check out our article on how to get more free dice rolls in Monopoly Go.