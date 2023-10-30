Scopely has brought a pre-Halloween present for tycoons with Trick or Treat in Monopoly Go. This latest Halloween-themed event requires them to land on specific tiles to gather tokens (points) for the event. They will receive lucrative in-game assets as gifts for gathering requisite points on completing milestones. These prizes include free dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, and more.
While gamers prepare to get tricked or treated in this two-day event, this article explores the complete list of milestones, requisite points, and rewards of the event.
Trick or Treat in Monopoly Go: Rewards, schedule, and more
Having gone live on October 30, 2023, the Trick or Treat event in Monopoly Go features 49 milestones, and you can get rewards for completing each one. All of them will either help you complete your board faster or help you win more prizes from the ongoing Partners event.
Here is a list of all the milestones, their requisite points, and their rewards.
There are plenty of treats for the tycoons in this Trick or Treat event. Apart from the cash rewards, free dice rolls, or Spooky Car Partners event tokens that can help you win more, some sticker packs assure golden stickers. These are the rarest in the title, and accruing them will help you complete your albums faster to win more rewards.
How to win more in Trick or Treat in Monopoly Go?
This new event brings plenty of rewards, but will consume a lot of your dice rolls to complete the milestones.
It requires you to land on two Tax and two Utility tiles of your boards to accrue three and two points, respectively, each time. While the requisite points to complete the initial milestones are fewer, the later ones increase rapidly.
Getting thousands of points to complete a milestone gets frustrating at times, especially when you are getting two or three points at once. Use the roll multipliers to get more points with each roll of dice.
With a tournament and a Partners event currently underway, you may need a lot of dice rolls to complete all the milestones of this event. Feel free to check out our article on how to get more free dice rolls in Monopoly Go.