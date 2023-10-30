Esports & Gaming

Trick or Treat in Monopoly Go
Scopely has brought plenty of treats in the Trick or Treat in Monopoly Go event (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has brought a pre-Halloween present for tycoons with Trick or Treat in Monopoly Go. This latest Halloween-themed event requires them to land on specific tiles to gather tokens (points) for the event. They will receive lucrative in-game assets as gifts for gathering requisite points on completing milestones. These prizes include free dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, and more.

While gamers prepare to get tricked or treated in this two-day event, this article explores the complete list of milestones, requisite points, and rewards of the event.

Trick or Treat in Monopoly Go: Rewards, schedule, and more

Having gone live on October 30, 2023, the Trick or Treat event in Monopoly Go features 49 milestones, and you can get rewards for completing each one. All of them will either help you complete your board faster or help you win more prizes from the ongoing Partners event.

Here is a list of all the milestones, their requisite points, and their rewards.

Milestones

Required Pointss

Rewards

1

5

120 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

2

5

10 free dice rolls

3

5

Green Sticker Pack

4

10

150 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

5

45

120 free dice rolls

6

5

200 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

7

10

Cash Rewards

8

15

Green Sticker Pack

9

10

275 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

10

120

260 free dice rolls

11

15

Cash Rewards

12

20

Green Sticker Pack

13

20

350 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

14

25

Cash Rewards

15

200

375 free dice rolls

16

40

Cash Rewards

17

30

Yellow Sticker Pack

18

35

Cash Rewards

19

40

400 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

20

400

700 free dice rolls

21

45

Cash Rewards

22

50

500 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

23

50

Cash Rewards

24

55

Pink Sticker Pack

25

750

1250 free dice rolls

26

55

Cash Rewards

27

60

Yellow Sticker Pack

28

65

600 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

29

70

100 free dice rolls

30

600

Cash Rewards

31

150

700 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

32

175

Cash Rewards

33

200

Blue Sticker Pack

34

225

800 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

35

1.3K

2K free dice rolls

36

300

Cash Rewards

37

350

Blue Sticker Pack

38

400

900 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

39

500

Cash Rewards

40

2.2K

3.2K free dice rolls

41

550

Pink Sticker Pack

42

600

Cash Rewards

43

650

1000 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

44

700

800 free dice rolls

45

1.7K

Cash Rewards

46

750

900 free dice rolls

47

800

Golden Blue Sticker Pack

48

850

1.1K Spooky Car Partners event tokens

49

4K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 6.5K free dice rolls

There are plenty of treats for the tycoons in this Trick or Treat event. Apart from the cash rewards, free dice rolls, or Spooky Car Partners event tokens that can help you win more, some sticker packs assure golden stickers. These are the rarest in the title, and accruing them will help you complete your albums faster to win more rewards.

How to win more in Trick or Treat in Monopoly Go?

How to win more in this new event (Image via Scopely)

This new event brings plenty of rewards, but will consume a lot of your dice rolls to complete the milestones.

It requires you to land on two Tax and two Utility tiles of your boards to accrue three and two points, respectively, each time. While the requisite points to complete the initial milestones are fewer, the later ones increase rapidly.

Getting thousands of points to complete a milestone gets frustrating at times, especially when you are getting two or three points at once. Use the roll multipliers to get more points with each roll of dice.

With a tournament and a Partners event currently underway, you may need a lot of dice rolls to complete all the milestones of this event. Feel free to check out our article on how to get more free dice rolls in Monopoly Go.

