Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza event: Milestones, rewards, and more

The Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza event is currently live and features 43 milestone tiers. Each of these milestones is attached with an in-game reward and is unlocked once players acquire the required points. These points can be earned by playing the board game and landing on Community Chest, Chance, and Railroad tiles.

The most exciting prospect of this event lies in milestone number 13 and 34, offering a total of 65 minutes of Mega Heist. This reward provides limited-time access to special events where they can earn an ample amount of cash to boost their gaming profile. This article highlights all the rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza event.

All milestones and rewards in the Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza event

Here's the required breakdown of the reward system of the entire Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza event:

Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 10 Sticker Pack 2 30 30x Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash 4 100 75x Dice Rolls 5 50 Sticker Pack 6 60 60x Dice Rolls 7 70 Sticker Pack 8 320 250x Dice Rolls 9 70 Cash 10 80 Sticker Pack 11 100 Cash 12 800 450x Dice Rolls 13 100 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 14 140 Sticker Pack 15 175 Cash 16 1,200 650x Dice Rolls 17 160 Cash Boost for 5 minutes 18 180 Sticker Pack 19 220 Cash 20 2,300 1,000x Dice Rolls 21 300 High Roller for 10 minutes 22 250 Cash 23 350 Sticker Pack 24 800 525x Dice Rolls 25 500 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 26 650 Sticker Pack 27 3,500 1,600x Dice Rolls 28 850 Sticker Pack 29 1,000 Cash 30 1,500 700x Dice Rolls 31 1,700 Cash 32 4,200 1,800x Dice Rolls 33 3,000 Sticker Pack 34 1,500 Mega Heist for 40 minutes 35 2,800 Cash 36 6,000 2,200x Dice Rolls 37 2,500 Sticker Pack 38 4,500 Sticker Pack 39 5,000 Cash 40 8,000 3,000x Dice Rolls 41 3,000 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 42 4,000 Sticker Pack 43 14,000 8,000 Dice Rolls

The ongoing event begins with milestone 1 at 10 points, offering a single pack of stickers. If a player successfully acquires all the stickers belonging to an album, they will unlock additional rewards. With consistent efforts, players can complete the event by reaching milestone 43, which offers 8000 Dice Rolls.

Other rewards of this Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza event include Cash Boost, High Roller, Cash, and Mega Heist.

Similar to Mega Heist, Cash Boost also unlocks limited-time access to a special event where users have the opportunity to collect a large amount of in-game currency for smooth progress.

What strategies should be used to achieve maximum reward in the Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza event?

Playing board (Image via Scopely)

Like in other events, players should focus on landing on Community Chest, Chance, or Railroad tiles, as these provide the points needed to unlock various rewards in this event. Landing on Railroad tiles is particularly efficient because it also helps players to progress in other active events, such as Bank Heist and Shutdown.

Using the Roll Multiplier strategically when landing on the above-mentioned tiles will multiply the acquired points based on the chosen multiplier factor. However, high Roll Multipliers consume a large number of Dice Rolls, leading to scarcity. Therefore, players should use them wisely while playing the board game.

Additionally, players can obtain free Dice Rolls by redeeming voucher links provided by the developers on the official Monopoly Go Discord channel. This will help them to use Roll Multiplier without worrying about the Rolls shortage.

