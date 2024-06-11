  • home icon
Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza event: Milestones, rewards, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Jun 11, 2024 14:49 GMT
Cover
All Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza details (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza event is currently live and features 43 milestone tiers. Each of these milestones is attached with an in-game reward and is unlocked once players acquire the required points. These points can be earned by playing the board game and landing on Community Chest, Chance, and Railroad tiles.

The most exciting prospect of this event lies in milestone number 13 and 34, offering a total of 65 minutes of Mega Heist. This reward provides limited-time access to special events where they can earn an ample amount of cash to boost their gaming profile. This article highlights all the rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza event.

All milestones and rewards in the Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza event

Here's the required breakdown of the reward system of the entire Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza event:

Milestones

Required Points

Rewards

1

10

Sticker Pack

2

30

30x Dice Rolls

3

40

Cash

4

100

75x Dice Rolls

5

50

Sticker Pack

6

60

60x Dice Rolls

7

70

Sticker Pack

8

320

250x Dice Rolls

9

70

Cash

10

80

Sticker Pack

11

100

Cash

12

800

450x Dice Rolls

13

100

Mega Heist for 25 minutes

14

140

Sticker Pack

15

175

Cash

16

1,200

650x Dice Rolls

17

160

Cash Boost for 5 minutes

18

180

Sticker Pack

19

220

Cash

20

2,300

1,000x Dice Rolls

21

300

High Roller for 10 minutes

22

250

Cash

23

350

Sticker Pack

24

800

525x Dice Rolls

25

500

Cash Boost for 10 minutes

26

650

Sticker Pack

27

3,500

1,600x Dice Rolls

28

850

Sticker Pack

29

1,000

Cash

30

1,500

700x Dice Rolls

31

1,700

Cash

32

4,200

1,800x Dice Rolls

33

3,000

Sticker Pack

34

1,500

Mega Heist for 40 minutes

35

2,800

Cash

36

6,000

2,200x Dice Rolls

37

2,500

Sticker Pack

38

4,500

Sticker Pack

39

5,000

Cash

40

8,000

3,000x Dice Rolls

41

3,000

Cash Boost for 10 minutes

42

4,000

Sticker Pack

43

14,000

8,000 Dice Rolls

The ongoing event begins with milestone 1 at 10 points, offering a single pack of stickers. If a player successfully acquires all the stickers belonging to an album, they will unlock additional rewards. With consistent efforts, players can complete the event by reaching milestone 43, which offers 8000 Dice Rolls.

Other rewards of this Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza event include Cash Boost, High Roller, Cash, and Mega Heist.

Similar to Mega Heist, Cash Boost also unlocks limited-time access to a special event where users have the opportunity to collect a large amount of in-game currency for smooth progress.

Read more: Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 11, 2024)

What strategies should be used to achieve maximum reward in the Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza event?

Playing board (Image via Scopely)
Playing board (Image via Scopely)

Like in other events, players should focus on landing on Community Chest, Chance, or Railroad tiles, as these provide the points needed to unlock various rewards in this event. Landing on Railroad tiles is particularly efficient because it also helps players to progress in other active events, such as Bank Heist and Shutdown.

Using the Roll Multiplier strategically when landing on the above-mentioned tiles will multiply the acquired points based on the chosen multiplier factor. However, high Roll Multipliers consume a large number of Dice Rolls, leading to scarcity. Therefore, players should use them wisely while playing the board game.

Additionally, players can obtain free Dice Rolls by redeeming voucher links provided by the developers on the official Monopoly Go Discord channel. This will help them to use Roll Multiplier without worrying about the Rolls shortage.

Check out more articles related to the Monopoly Go:

