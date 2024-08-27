Monopoly Go Culinary Stars: Milestones and leaderboard rewards explored

  • home icon
By Samarjit Paul
Modified Aug 27, 2024 02:54 GMT
Culinary Stars is now available in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
Scopely has released Monopoly Go Culinary Stars. The event, which has a cooking theme, is currently live and will be available for the next few hours (until 4 PM ET on August 27, 2024). It has been added to the game's daily tournament section and offers a lot of rewards for participants.

This article takes a look at these rewards in detail, as well as all the ways to acquire them.

What are the Monopoly Go Culinary Stars tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you obtain Stars?

Each group in the Monopoly Go Culinary Stars tournament consists of 100 tycoons (players). You must garner stars to unlock and progress in the event. Based on your progress, you will be posited in the leaderboard and rewarded accordingly.

Monopoly Go Culinary Stars leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)
Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Culinary Stars tournament:

  • 1st position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, Cash, and 850 free rolls
  • 2nd position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 600 free rolls
  • 3rd position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 400 free rolls
  • 4th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 300 free rolls
  • 5th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 250 free rolls
  • 6th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 200 free rolls
  • 7th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 150 free rolls
  • 8th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 100 free rolls
  • 9th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 75 free rolls
  • 10th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 50 free rolls
  • 11th-15th position: Cash, and 25 free rolls
  • 16th-100th position: Cash
Stars are required for progression in Culinary Stars event (Image via Scopely)
Here's how you can obtain Stars in the Monopoly Go Culinary Stars tournament:

Here's a breakdown of Stars up for grabs at the event:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - Two Stars
  • Shutdown Success - Four Stars

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - Four Stars
  • Large Heist - Six Stars
  • Bankrupt - Eight Stars

Also Read: Monopoly Go Peg-E Prize Drop event: Schedule and rewards explored.

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Monopoly Go Culinary Stars event?

The Culinary Stars tournament offers 30 milestone rewards (including prize drop chips for the Peg-E event).

Here are all the milestone rewards in the event:

MilestonePoints RequiredCulinary Stars Rewards
11540 free rolls
23512 prize drop chips
360Cash
4100One-star green sticker pack
515020 prize drop chips
6200150 free rolls
7250Two-star yellow sticker pack
830025 prize drop chips
9400Cash
1045030 prize drop chips
11450325 free rolls
12400Three-star pink sticker pack
1330035 prize drop chips
14500340 free rolls
15550Cash
1660050 prize drop chips
17500Four-star blue sticker pack
1870055 prize drop chips
19800525 free rolls
2085030-minute Mega Heist
21900Cash
2280070 prize drop chips
231,150725 free rolls
241,00080 prize drop chips
25900Cash
261,100Four-star blue sticker pack
271,400850 free rolls
281,100100 prize drop chips
291,000Cash
301,8001,300 free rolls

Besides Culinary Stars, you can also take part in other ongoing Monopoly Go events to obtain more rewards.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
