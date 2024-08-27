Monopoly Go Culinary Stars: Milestones and leaderboard rewards explored

Scopely has released Monopoly Go Culinary Stars. The event, which has a cooking theme, is currently live and will be available for the next few hours (until 4 PM ET on August 27, 2024). It has been added to the game's daily tournament section and offers a lot of rewards for participants.
This article takes a look at these rewards in detail, as well as all the ways to acquire them.
What are the Monopoly Go Culinary Stars tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you obtain Stars?
Each group in the Monopoly Go Culinary Stars tournament consists of 100 tycoons (players). You must garner stars to unlock and progress in the event. Based on your progress, you will be posited in the leaderboard and rewarded accordingly.
Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Culinary Stars tournament:
- 1st position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, Cash, and 850 free rolls
- 2nd position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 600 free rolls
- 3rd position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 400 free rolls
- 4th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 300 free rolls
- 5th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 250 free rolls
- 6th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 200 free rolls
- 7th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 150 free rolls
- 8th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 100 free rolls
- 9th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 75 free rolls
- 10th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 50 free rolls
- 11th-15th position: Cash, and 25 free rolls
- 16th-100th position: Cash
Here's how you can obtain Stars in the Monopoly Go Culinary Stars tournament:
- Step 1: Land on Railroad tiles.
- Step 2: Initiate a Shutdown or complete a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.
- Step 3: Accumulate Stars.
Here's a breakdown of Stars up for grabs at the event:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two Stars
- Shutdown Success - Four Stars
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - Four Stars
- Large Heist - Six Stars
- Bankrupt - Eight Stars
Also Read: Monopoly Go Peg-E Prize Drop event: Schedule and rewards explored.
What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Monopoly Go Culinary Stars event?
The Culinary Stars tournament offers 30 milestone rewards (including prize drop chips for the Peg-E event).
Here are all the milestone rewards in the event:
Besides Culinary Stars, you can also take part in other ongoing Monopoly Go events to obtain more rewards.
Read more articles on Monopoly Go:
How many boards are there in Monopoly Go || How do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go
Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!