Monopoly Go Culinary Stars: Milestones and leaderboard rewards explored

Scopely has released Monopoly Go Culinary Stars. The event, which has a cooking theme, is currently live and will be available for the next few hours (until 4 PM ET on August 27, 2024). It has been added to the game's daily tournament section and offers a lot of rewards for participants.

This article takes a look at these rewards in detail, as well as all the ways to acquire them.

What are the Monopoly Go Culinary Stars tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you obtain Stars?

Each group in the Monopoly Go Culinary Stars tournament consists of 100 tycoons (players). You must garner stars to unlock and progress in the event. Based on your progress, you will be posited in the leaderboard and rewarded accordingly.

Monopoly Go Culinary Stars leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)

Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Culinary Stars tournament:

1st position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, Cash, and 850 free rolls

Five-star Purple sticker pack, Cash, and 850 free rolls 2nd position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 600 free rolls

Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 600 free rolls 3rd position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 400 free rolls

Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 400 free rolls 4th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 300 free rolls

Four-star Blue sticker pack, Cash, and 300 free rolls 5th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 250 free rolls

Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 250 free rolls 6th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 200 free rolls

Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 200 free rolls 7th position: Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 150 free rolls

Three-star Pink sticker pack, Cash, and 150 free rolls 8th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 100 free rolls

Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 100 free rolls 9th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 75 free rolls

Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 75 free rolls 10th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 50 free rolls

Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Cash, and 50 free rolls 11th-15th position: Cash, and 25 free rolls

Cash, and 25 free rolls 16th-100th position: Cash

Stars are required for progression in Culinary Stars event (Image via Scopely)

Here's how you can obtain Stars in the Monopoly Go Culinary Stars tournament:

Step 1: Land on Railroad tiles.

Land on Railroad tiles. Step 2: Initiate a Shutdown or complete a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.

Initiate a Shutdown or complete a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go. Step 3: Accumulate Stars.

Here's a breakdown of Stars up for grabs at the event:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two Stars

Shutdown Success - Four Stars

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four Stars

Large Heist - Six Stars

Bankrupt - Eight Stars

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Monopoly Go Culinary Stars event?

The Culinary Stars tournament offers 30 milestone rewards (including prize drop chips for the Peg-E event).

Here are all the milestone rewards in the event:

Milestone Points Required Culinary Stars Rewards 1 15 40 free rolls 2 35 12 prize drop chips 3 60 Cash 4 100 One-star green sticker pack 5 150 20 prize drop chips 6 200 150 free rolls 7 250 Two-star yellow sticker pack 8 300 25 prize drop chips 9 400 Cash 10 450 30 prize drop chips 11 450 325 free rolls 12 400 Three-star pink sticker pack 13 300 35 prize drop chips 14 500 340 free rolls 15 550 Cash 16 600 50 prize drop chips 17 500 Four-star blue sticker pack 18 700 55 prize drop chips 19 800 525 free rolls 20 850 30-minute Mega Heist 21 900 Cash 22 800 70 prize drop chips 23 1,150 725 free rolls 24 1,000 80 prize drop chips 25 900 Cash 26 1,100 Four-star blue sticker pack 27 1,400 850 free rolls 28 1,100 100 prize drop chips 29 1,000 Cash 30 1,800 1,300 free rolls

Besides Culinary Stars, you can also take part in other ongoing Monopoly Go events to obtain more rewards.

