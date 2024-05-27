Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today (May 27, 2024)

Monopoly Go daily events schedule for May 27, 2024, will bring plenty of amazing rewards for the community. With the Sunken Treasure Dig Event ending on the previous day (May 26), these new daily events are here to compensate for whatever rewards you have missed from the special event. You can loot your in-game friends with a Mega Heist, earn some free dice rolls, and more.

This article will help you with the complete Monopoly Go daily events schedule for May 27, 2024.

All the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for May 27, 2024

Free Parking Dice will help you win more free dice rolls. (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go schedule for today is going to help you progress faster in the game, along with providing amazing rewards for participating in these events. Upon logging in to the game, you can participate in any ongoing event. While the events go on for hours, you will be able to participate in them for a small period that usually varies from 30 minutes to an hour.

Here are all the events available for the day. The brackets beside the event's name in the list mentions the duration:

Wheel Boost (30 minutes): Arrives at 3:00 AM and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (PDT +3hrs, CDT +1 hr, UTC +4hrs)

Arrives at 3:00 AM and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (PDT +3hrs, CDT +1 hr, UTC +4hrs) Mega Heist (1 hour): Arrives at 9:00 AM and will last until 11:59 AM EDT (PDT +3hrs, CDT +1 hr, UTC +4hrs)

Arrives at 9:00 AM and will last until 11:59 AM EDT (PDT +3hrs, CDT +1 hr, UTC +4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Arrives at 12:00 PM and will last until 2:59 PM EDT (PDT +3hrs, CDT +1 hr, UTC +4hrs)

Arrives at 12:00 PM and will last until 2:59 PM EDT (PDT +3hrs, CDT +1 hr, UTC +4hrs) Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): Arrives at 3:00 PM and will last until 11:59 PM EDT (PDT +3hrs, CDT +1 hr, UTC +4hrs)

While these are all the daily flash events, the game also has plenty of other daily solo events and tournaments going on as well.

Monopoly Go daily events, tournaments, and more

Making Music is the new season in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Making Music Season has introduced several amazing events and tournaments, which are listed below:

Making Music : Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event.

: Making Music, which went live on EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event. Captain's Quest: Captain's Quest is the latest solo event. Here, you need to land on pickup tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on May 25, 2024 , at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will run until May 27, 2024 .

Captain's Quest is the latest solo event. Here, you need to land on pickup tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on , at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will run until . Grill & Glory: Grill & Glory is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on May 26, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on May 27, 2024.

Previous day's Monopoly Go daily events - May 26, 2024

Here are the Monopoly Go daily events that were scheduled for May 26, 2024:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

(45 minutes) Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

(45 minutes) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

(30 minutes) Board Rush

