Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for May 23, 2024, are here with some amazing surprises for the tycoons. Scopely has announced a new Sunken Treasures event in Monopoly Go, offering plenty of amazing rewards and more. However, other amazing daily events in today's schedule can increase your chances of progression.

This article will discuss all the Monopoly Go daily events, solo tournaments, and more scheduled for today, May 23, 2024.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for May 23, 2024

Sticker Boom will help you earn more stickers from each pack (Image via Scopely)

The Sticker Boom event, which was the final event on May 22, 2024, ended today at 9:00 AM EST (CST +1hr, PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs). Therefore, today's events started off late. Since the Sticker Boom went on for quite some time today, this article has counted it in the list of Monopoly Go daily events for May 23, 2024.

Sticker Boom: Arrival on May 22, 2024, at 3:00 PM EST and will last until May 23, 2024, at 8:59 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hr)

Arrival on May 22, 2024, at 3:00 PM EST and will last until May 23, 2024, at 8:59 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hr) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Arrival on May 23, 2024, at 9:00 AM EST and will last until 2:59 PM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hr)

Arrival on May 23, 2024, at 9:00 AM EST and will last until 2:59 PM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hr) Cash Grab (20 minutes): Arrival at 3:00 PM EST and will last until 11:59 PM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hr)

Arrival at 3:00 PM EST and will last until 11:59 PM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hr) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Arrival on May 24, 2024, at 12:00 AM EST and will last until 8:59 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hr)

While these are some of the best Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for May 23, 2024, some other exciting events are currently live in the game.

Monopoly Go daily events, tournaments, and more

Making Music is the new season in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Making Music season has introduced several amazing events and tournaments, which are listed below:

Making Music : Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event.

: Making Music, which went live on EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event. Map of Fortunes: Map of Fortune is the latest solo event. Here, you need to land on Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event begins on May 23, 2024 , at 9:00 am EST (CST +1hr, PT +3hrs, GMT+4hrs) and will run until May 25, 2024 .

Map of Fortune is the latest solo event. Here, you need to land on Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event begins on , at 9:00 am EST (CST +1hr, PT +3hrs, GMT+4hrs) and will run until . Corsair Cup : Corsair Cup is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on May 23, 2024 , at 1:00 PM EST (CST +1hr, PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs) and will end on May 24, 2024.

: Corsair Cup is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on , at 1:00 PM EST (CST +1hr, PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs) and will end on Sunken Treasures Digging Event: Sunken Treasures Digging Event began on May 23, 2024, at 9:00 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour) and will last until May 26, 2024 (alternatively May 25, depending on your timezone) at 3:59 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour).

Since the Sunken Treasures Digging Event is going live soon, you must focus on completing the daily solo event and tournaments as they will include event-exclusive tokens of the digging event as rewards. These rewards will help you improve your chances in the digging event.

