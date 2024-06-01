Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 1, 2024)

Monopoly Go daily events are a great chance for tycoons to boost their progress. These small flashy events that last for a few hours every day are an easy way to win rewards on a particular day. While rewards from some of the events scheduled for today might depend solely on luck, some of them will easily help you increase your net worth.

This article talks about all the Monopoly Go daily events, solo events, and tournaments scheduled for today.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 1, 2024

Mega Heist allows you to get amazing loots (Image via Scopely)

There are plenty of Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for the first day of June 2024. Events like Mega Heist are the perfect time to use your Roll Multipliers to increase the rewards you'll receive.

These are the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today:

High Roller (10 minutes): Arrival at 3:00 AM and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Arrival at 3:00 AM and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last until 2:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last until 2:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Mega Heist (1 hour): Arrival at 3:00 PM and will last until 8:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Arrival at 3:00 PM and will last until 8:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 PM and will last until June 2, 2024, at 2:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Apart from these small flashy events, there are also daily events and tournaments scheduled for today.

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments

Making Music, the new season in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Making Music season has brought some special events every day since its launch. The events currently running are:

Making Music : Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event.

: Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event. Winners Avenue : Winners Avenue is the latest solo event. Here, you need to land on Railroad, Chance, and Community Chest tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on June 1, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will run until June 3, 2024.

: Winners Avenue is the latest solo event. Here, you need to land on Railroad, Chance, and Community Chest tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on June 1, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will run until June 3, 2024. Twist to the Top : Twist to the Top is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on May 30, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on May 31, 2024.

: Twist to the Top is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on May 30, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on May 31, 2024. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event is making a return to the game on May 29, 2024, and will end sometime around June 3, 2024.

Events scheduled for the previous day (May 31, 2024)

The events scheduled for the previous day (May 31, 2024):

Landmark Rush

Builder Bash (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

