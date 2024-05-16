Monopoly Go daily events for today (May 16, 2024)

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for May 16, 2024, is here, and the community is excited to see all the latest events Scopely has in store for them. The daily events for the day will arrive at different time slots and will help tycoons quicken their progress in the game.

This article offers the complete Monopoly Go daily events schedule for May 16, 2024.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for May 16, 2024

Sticker Boom helps you to grab extra stickers in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Scopely will run different Monopoly Go side quests throughout May 16, 2024, such as Mega Heist, Cash Grab and more. Each of these quests is unique.

Here is the complete list of Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for the day:

Sticker Boom (10 minutes): Arrival within 3:00 AM to 8:59 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour)

Arrival within 3:00 AM to 8:59 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Arrival within 9:00 AM to 2:59 PM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour)

Arrival within 9:00 AM to 2:59 PM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour) Facebook Connect: This event will arrive on 9:00 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, and CST +1hr) today and will last until 8:59 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, and CST +1hr)

This event will arrive on 9:00 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, and CST +1hr) today and will last until 8:59 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, and CST +1hr) Wheel Boost (30 minutes): Arrival within 3:00 PM to 8:59 PM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour)

Arrival within 3:00 PM to 8:59 PM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour) Cash Grab (30 minutes): Arrival within 9:00 PM to March 17, 2024, at 2:59 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour)

The Sticker Boom event allows you to get extra stickers from every sticker pack available in Monopoly Go. Meanwhile, Rent Frenzy will help you increase their net worth.

There isn't much information available about the Facebook Connect event. However, it seems like players may need to connect their in-game accounts with Facebook to earn rewards.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Solo events and daily tournaments

Making Music is the new season in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for May 16, 2024, contains plenty of amazing solo events and daily tournaments.

Here is a list of all the daily solo events and tournaments scheduled for the day:

Making Music: Making Music is the latest season-long sticker collection event in the game. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins season and sticker collection event. It went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs).

is the latest season-long sticker collection event in the game. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins season and sticker collection event. It went live on Scrap Yard Riches : Scrap Yard Riches is the latest solo event where you need to land on tiles featuring the event-exclusive tokens to earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on May 16, 2024 , and will run until May 18, 2024 .

: is the latest solo event where you need to land on tiles featuring the event-exclusive tokens to earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on , and will run until . Circuit Champs: Circuit Champs is a new daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on May 16, 2024, and will end on May 17, 2024.

is a new daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on and will end on Tycoon Racers: The Tycoon Racers event will last until May 15, 2024. You can make a team with four of your in-game friends and collect tokens to get points. You get to choose between two special rewards after completing each lap.

The event will last until You can make a team with four of your in-game friends and collect tokens to get points. You get to choose between two special rewards after completing each lap. Robo Partners event: Tycoons are preparing for another Partners event in Monopoly Go called Robo Partners. The event is scheduled to begin on May 16, 2024, at 8:30 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour) and will last until May 21, 2024 (alternatively May 20, depending on your timezone) at 3:59 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour).

You can also increase your earnings by using roll multipliers in Monopoly Go.

Monopoly Go daily events from yesterday

Here are the Monopoly Go daily events from the previous day:

Mega Heist (1 hour)

Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

Sticker Boom (10 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

