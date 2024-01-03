Monopoly Go Snowy Creations tournament: Rewards, scoring system, and more

Participating in tournaments is the easiest way to get hold of free rewards in Monopoly Go. While publisher Scopely introduces new tournaments from time to time, millions take part in them and fight against other typhoons to obtain free rolls, stickers, cash, and tokens. Amongst many events, the craze for daily tournaments is unmatchable as it requires minimal effort and offers great rewards.

The conclusion of the Firework Frenzy 2 tournament has paved the path for the re-introduction of the Snowy Creations tournament. It is live and will remain in the title until January 3, 13:00 ET.

Multiple milestone and leaderboard rewards are up for grabs in the new Monopoly Go Snowy Creations tournament

Similar to previous daily tournaments in Monopoly Go, the new Snowy Creations contains 25 milestones. Players reaching these milestones in this daily tournament can earn many lucrative rewards.

Here's a look at the available Snowy Creations tournament rewards:

Milestone Milestone Points Snowy Creations Rewards List 1 55 40 Free Rolls 2 40 1-Star Green Sticker Pack 3 90 70 Free Rolls 4 130 5 Mins High Roller 5 110 80 Free Rolls 6 150 Cash 7 200 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack 8 250 15 Mins Mega Heist 9 225 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack 10 275 175 Free Rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 13 375 250 Free Rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 20 Mins Rent Frenzy 16 600 375 Free Rolls 17 550 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Free Rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Free Rolls 23 1,500 15 Mins Cash Grab 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Free Rolls

Monopoly Go Snowy Creations tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system

The Snowy Creations tournament was a huge hit when it appeared in 2023. However, its re-introduction has helped the event become more popular amongst Monopoly Go players. The tournament will see 50 players compete to reach the first rank. They will get rewards based on their total progression, reflected on the eventual leaderboard.

Here are the rewards up for grabs in the new Snowy Creations tournament:

1st position - 1,500 Free Rolls, Cash, and new Sticker Pack

- 1,500 Free Rolls, Cash, and new Sticker Pack 2nd position - 800 Free Rolls, Cash, and new Sticker Pack

- 800 Free Rolls, Cash, and new Sticker Pack 3rd position - 600 Free Rolls, Cash, and 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack

- 600 Free Rolls, Cash, and 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack 4th position - 500 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack

- 500 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 5th position - 400 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack

- 400 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 6th position - 350 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack

- 350 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack 7th position - 300 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack

- 300 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack 8th position - 250 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack

- 250 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack 9th position - 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack

- 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack 10th position - 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack

- 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack 11th position - 50 Free Rolls and Cash

- 50 Free Rolls and Cash 12th position - 50 Free Rolls and Cash

- 50 Free Rolls and Cash 13th position - 50 Free Rolls and Cash

- 50 Free Rolls and Cash 14th position - 50 Free Rolls and Cash

- 50 Free Rolls and Cash 15th position - 50 Free Rolls and Cash

- 50 Free Rolls and Cash 16th-50th position - Cash

To earn points, gamers must land on any Railroad tiles on their ongoing board. After doing so, based on their luck, they need to complete a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go.

Here's a look at how Snowy Creations tournament points can be earned:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two points

Shutdown Success - Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four points

Large Heist - Six points

Bankrupt - Eight points

While players must draw three gold bars in a mega heist, three gold rings must be drawn in a bank heist to get maximum points from the respective heists.

Those logging into Monopoly Go to play Snowy Creations can also participate in the Heartfelt Holidays tournament. The event is live and will only be available until January 4.