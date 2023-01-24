Monster Hunter Rise “Failed to join Quest Session” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

With Monster Hunter Rise finally making its way to Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, the JRPG has seen a massive influx of new players trying out the latest entry of the franchise.

While many fans are loving everything that the game has to offer, there are others in the community who are not particularly having a good time. This is is because of the plethora of connectivity issues that players who are primarily on the Xbox and PC are facing.

Monster Hunter titles provide some of the best co-op experiences, and it is indeed unfortunate that players on these particular platforms seem to be frequently running into “Failed to join Quest Session” errors.

This error occurs when you are not able to play the game online or join a friend’s active online session. It’s one of the most annoying issues to deal with, especially because there is no permanent fix to the problem, just a few temporary workarounds.

Today’s guide will go over some of the ways that you can use to tackle the “Failed to join Quest Session” error in Monster Hunter Rise.

Fixing the “Failed to join Quest Session” error in Monster Hunter Rise

To be able to fix the “Failed to Join Quest Sessions” error in Monster Hunter Rise you can do the following:

1) Appear online

One of the primary reasons why you are not being able to connect to your friend’s session in the game is because you have the “Appear Offline” social feature on. As both the Xbox and Steam have this feature, you might need to change it to the default to be able to work around this performance issue.

Xbox users will be able to do it by:

Pressing the “Xbox Button: on the controller, which will open a pop-up page with the “Sign-in” tab.

Here you will need to select your profile and make your way to the profile settings.

Under visibility you will be able to select the option called “appear Online” which you will be required to switch on.

On Steam, you will need to:

Open the client, and then make your way to the “Friends” tab.

Here you will find the visibility option called “Online” which you will be required to select.

2) Wait for lobby slots to empty

Another reason why you are getting the “Failed to join Quest Session” in Monster Hunter Rise is that you might be trying to enter a lobby that's already full. Hence, to be able to work around it, you are required to wait till there is atleast one available slot in the session.

3) Changing NAT Type

Another reason for facing the error frequently might be because you have a NAT Type 3 internet connection. This is one of the most restrictive connections out of the three, and you might want to change it to a NAT Type 2 in order to enjoy all the co-op features in Monster Hunter Rise without issue.

As only your internet service provider will be able to change your NAT Type, you will have to contact them and then follow the directives that they provide.

