Monster Hunter Wilds: A potential fix for controller not working error on PC

There are multiple issues in the PC version of Monster Hunter Wilds. Many gamers are facing difficulties while playing the game using a controller or a gamepad on their PC. Although you can play the game using a keyboard and mouse, there are ways to the controller errors.

Mentioned below are some of the reasons alongside a few potential fixes as to why your controller might not be working properly while playing Monster Hunter Wilds.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive official patches from Capcom.

Fixing controller issues in Monster Hunter Wilds on PC

The simplest fix is to close the game, restart Steam, and then launch Monster Hunter Wilds again. However, if you are still facing connectivity issues, try the below-mentioned fix.

Steam Input can often lead to connectivity issues (Image via Capcom)

Disable Steam Input

Steam Input is a feature that lets you connect your controllers to Steam while playing video games. Think of it as an in-built DS4, letting you connect your PlayStation controllers to a PC. Even though this feature proves its worth when you're using a DualSense or DualShock controller, it can lead to connectivity issues when playing using an Xbox controller.

The reason behind this is simple — Windows, by default supports Xbox controllers so there is no use of Steam Input. It is only required if you are using a PlayStation controller. So, to fix this error, simply turn off Steam Input by following these steps:

Launch the Steam application on your PC.

Click on Steam on the top left side of the app’s UI.

on the top left side of the app’s UI. Head to the Controller settings.

settings. Scroll down and locate the Steam Input option.

option. Disable Steam Input by unchecking the box beside the option.

However, if you're using a DualShock or a DualSense controller, you need to enable Steam Input. If it is not on by default, you will need to enable it as we discussed above. Instead of the last step where we unchecked the box, this time, you will need to check the box to enable Steam Input.

