Monster Hunter Wilds Black screen error: Possible reasons and is there any fix

The Monster Hunter Wilds black screen error can be an annoying game-breaking issue that can deter you from enjoying the gameplay. The Open Beta Testing for the recent entry in the long-running beast-slaying franchise has its fair share of issues that can bar your enjoyment of hunting beasts. This particular error might occur while loading the game.

This might lead hunters to question whether the Monster Hunter Wilds black screen error can be fixed. Turning off Upscaling features should potentially fix the issue. Let's take a look at some possible reasons behind the Monster Hunter Wilds black screen error.

Note: This article offers a workaround for the error and not a guaranteed solution.

What is the Monster Hunter Wilds black screen error?

The black screen error is a common bug in the open beta testing (Image via CAPCOM, Sportskeeda Gaming)

The black screen error is a common bug in the PC version of Monster Hunter Wilds that occurs while loading the game. This is caused due to an issue with the hardware or because of something going wrong in the graphics settings. This error can occur anytime between when you are trying to create a character to when you are loading into the game's world.

The problem with the black screen error is that the game is still running and hasn't crashed yet, but you are stuck in limbo of being unable to see anything on your monitor. This can cause frustration as the developers are yet to officially patch out these bugs from the game.

Potential fix for the Monster Hunter Wilds black screen error

The best fix for the black screen error is to simply turn off any upscaling features, such as the NVidia DLSS, Intel XeSS, or AMD FSR on your PC. Many hunters in various forums have reported that doing so has fixed the error and they were able to play the game afterwards.

To turn off upscaling and fix the Monster Hunter Wilds black screen error, follow the given steps:

In the main menu, open Settings and go to the Graphics tab

and go to the tab Scroll down till you come across the option, Upscaling (Super-Resolution Imaging)

Disable it and the error should likely be fixed.

This will cost you the quality of performance a bit, as doing so will disable the super-resolution that gives you a frame boost.

