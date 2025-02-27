Monster Hunter Wilds: Can you tame monsters?

While Monster Hunter Wilds is focused on the actual hunting of monsters, some fans want to know if you can tame them as well. It’s a popular request, and though a similar mechanic has appeared in a previous entry, it’s not something that happens all that often. Primarily, Monster Hunter players get two options - you can either hunt down a monster and slay it in the wild, or you can capture it, and bring it back for farming purposes in the Arena.

With so many amazing confirmed monsters coming in Monster Hunter Wilds, it’s not unreasonable to hope for a tame monster feature, but if you’re hoping for it, we’ve got some bad news - no, you cannot tame monsters this time around.

No, you cannot tame monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds

Unfortunately, at this time, Monster Hunter Wilds players cannot tame monsters. While we cannot possibly know what future TUs/patches will bring to the game, it’s incredibly unlikely that it is something that will arrive in this experience any time soon. The closest thing that there is to taming monsters is capturing them to bring back to your new Arena, Wounded Hollow.

Wouldn't it be cooler to ride a Balahara instead of a Seikret? (Image via Sportskeeda & Capcom)

Arena farming isn’t as potent as it used to be anyway, since the Arena monster you fight is random - it’s likely going to be easier to just track them down in the wild to defeat them. At least in Monster Hunter Wilds, you don’t have to re-capture monsters - once is enough to keep them around forever.

The closest thing that exists is Wyvern Riding in Monster Hunter Rise. This allowed you to temporarily control a monster, and use its abilities. I can see many uses for that in the current Monster Hunter Wilds, but I wouldn’t count on it. It would be incredibly comical - not to mention useful - to weaken an enemy using Congalala’s incredible. . . stench.

While that would be fun to use in battle, at this time, there is no way players can tame Monsters - they can only hunt and capture them. Again, there’s no real telling what Capcom could add to the game going forward - an expansion or major update could add something similar if there was enough vocal support for it.

