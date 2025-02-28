Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get Hunter Symbol 1

Hunter Symbol 1 is one of the many items that you can obtain in Monster Hunter Wilds. It is used to craft powerful armor and weapons and can only be obtained from certain monsters at a very specific difficulty. It is an extremely rare item, and it can take a while before you get your hand a Hunter Symbol 1 in Monster Hunter Wilds.

This article will cover how you can obtain this particular item in the game so that you can craft more powerful gear.

How to get Hunter Symbol 1 in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Hunter Symbol can be obtained by defeating Tempered Monsters (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Hunter Symbol 1 can only be obtained by defeating and harvesting Tempered Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds. You can get only one item from these beasts. Here are all of the details that you need to keep in mind related to getting this particular resource from the monsters.

Source Type Difficulty Tempered Monsters Investigations 5-star only Double Tempered Monsters Optional Quests 5-star only

Tempered Monsters are more challenging variants of the normal ones that you will generally fight and will appear with a purple outline on your map. You can track them using Scoutflies which will turn blue instead of their normal green color.

Remember that Optional Quests with a single Tempered Monster at 5-star difficulty will not reward you with the item. You need to tackle at least two of such beasts to obtain a Hunter Symbol 1 in Monster Hunter Wilds. But these are great quests nonetheless as you can farm materials for the Artian weapon set.

The best way to farm the Hunter Symbol 1 in Monster Hunter Wilds is by taking the Optional Quests with double Tempered Monsters. Although you might think about facing against two monsters at once, that will not be the case. Essentially, these quests are two hunts tied up into one. You must fight and defeat the first monster and then move on to the next.

However, there is a slight chance that both the monsters can appear at the same time. You can use items such as Dung Pods to scare one away as you chase and defeat the other one.

Investigations are one-time jobs and you will need to use Guild Points to unlock them, making them the worst way to farm Hunter Symbol 1.

