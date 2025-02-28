Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get Hunter Symbol 2

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Feb 28, 2025 11:32 GMT
Hunter Symbol 2 Monster Hunter Wilds
Everything you need to know about Hunter Symbol 2 in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Hunter Symbol 2 in Monster Hunter Wilds is a unique crafting item you can obtain by hunting certain kinds of monsters at a specific difficulty. This can be used to craft powerful weapons and gear that you will unlock as you attain High Rank. This particular item is extremely rare and can only be farmed by defeating powerful monsters.

Ad

Let's take a look at how you can obtain Hunter Symbol 2 in Monster Hunter Wilds to craft powerful and unique weapons in the game.

How to get Hunter Symbol 2 in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Hunter Symbol can be obtained by defeating Tempered Monsters (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)
The Hunter Symbol can be obtained by defeating Tempered Monsters (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Hunter Symbol 2 is a unique item that can only be obtained by defeating Tempered Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds. These are generally tougher variants of your traditional beasts and will drop the Symbol items as a reward. However, you must defeat these beasts at particular difficulties to obtain the Hunter Symbols.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are all the details you need to know to obtain the item.

SourceTypeDifficulty
Tempered MonstersInvestigations6-star only
Double Tempered MonstersOptional Quests6-star only
Ad

Tempered Monsters are more challenging variants of the normal ones you will hunt. Make sure to be fully prepared before you head in to fight these creatures as they deal more damage and will take much longer to kill. You can track these using your Scoutflies. Once you start tracking them, the flies will have their color changed to blue.

Also Read: What are Artian Weapons in MH Wilds

You must take on Optional Quests with double Tempered Monsters at 6-star difficulty to obtain the Hunter Symbol 2 in Monster Hunter Wilds. While you can also farm this item from the Investigations, you will need to use Guild Points to unlock them, making it extremely ineffective.

Ad

Keep in mind that unless you are doing the Optional Quests with double Tempered Monsters, you won't get the item you are looking for.

Also Read: MH Wilds Review

The best way to farm these Tempered Monsters is by undertaking the Optional Quests. Although you might think you need to face off against two at once, that will generally not be the case. Even if they appear together, you can use Dung Pods to scare one off as you deal with the other. In case you are having difficulty dealing with the monster, use your SOS flare to call other hunters for help.

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी