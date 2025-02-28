Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get Hunter Symbol 2

Hunter Symbol 2 in Monster Hunter Wilds is a unique crafting item you can obtain by hunting certain kinds of monsters at a specific difficulty. This can be used to craft powerful weapons and gear that you will unlock as you attain High Rank. This particular item is extremely rare and can only be farmed by defeating powerful monsters.

Let's take a look at how you can obtain Hunter Symbol 2 in Monster Hunter Wilds to craft powerful and unique weapons in the game.

How to get Hunter Symbol 2 in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Hunter Symbol can be obtained by defeating Tempered Monsters (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Hunter Symbol 2 is a unique item that can only be obtained by defeating Tempered Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds. These are generally tougher variants of your traditional beasts and will drop the Symbol items as a reward. However, you must defeat these beasts at particular difficulties to obtain the Hunter Symbols.

Here are all the details you need to know to obtain the item.

Source Type Difficulty Tempered Monsters Investigations 6-star only Double Tempered Monsters Optional Quests 6-star only

Tempered Monsters are more challenging variants of the normal ones you will hunt. Make sure to be fully prepared before you head in to fight these creatures as they deal more damage and will take much longer to kill. You can track these using your Scoutflies. Once you start tracking them, the flies will have their color changed to blue.

You must take on Optional Quests with double Tempered Monsters at 6-star difficulty to obtain the Hunter Symbol 2 in Monster Hunter Wilds. While you can also farm this item from the Investigations, you will need to use Guild Points to unlock them, making it extremely ineffective.

Keep in mind that unless you are doing the Optional Quests with double Tempered Monsters, you won't get the item you are looking for.

The best way to farm these Tempered Monsters is by undertaking the Optional Quests. Although you might think you need to face off against two at once, that will generally not be the case. Even if they appear together, you can use Dung Pods to scare one off as you deal with the other. In case you are having difficulty dealing with the monster, use your SOS flare to call other hunters for help.

