Hunter Symbol 3 is a special crafting item in Monster Hunter Wilds that allows you to create powerful weapons. As you progress through the game, you will unlock several powerful gears that are crucial for hunting tough foes. Some of these items will require special crafting materials called Hunter Symbols that can only be obtained from certain types of monsters.
This article will go over how you can obtain Hunter Symbol 3 in Monster Hunter Wilds.
How to get Hunter Symbol 3 in Monster Hunter Wilds
Just like other similar items, you can get this Hunter Symbol by defeating Tempered Monsters at certain difficulties. These creatures are a powerful variant of the normal beasts you will generally fight. They are hard to kill and can hit a ton if you are not prepared enough before the fight.
Here is everything you need to know to earn this type of Hunter Symbol.
Source
Type
Difficulty
Tempered Monsters
Investigations
7-star
Tempered Monsters
Investigations
8-star
Tempered Monsters
Optional Quests
7-star
Defeating the Tempered Monsters in the 7-star difficulty Optional Quests is the best way to farm the Hunter Symbol. While Investigations also give you the item, you must use your Guild Points, making this extremely ineffective. These monsters are extremely difficult to beat as a solo player, so make sure to call in reinforcements using the SOS Flare.
Difficulty Level 8 investigation will make you fight Tempered Arkveld, one of the most difficult monsters in the game. If you decide to farm the Hunter Symbol using this method, make sure to make ample preparation before you challenge the beast.
You can repeat Optional Quests as much as you want, so they are the best method to farm the item. Investigations are one-time-only quests. In case you run into two monsters at once, use items such as Dung Pod to separate the monsters and defeat them individually.
All items that use Hunter Symbol 3 in Monster Hunter Wilds
Here are the following pieces of gear that use this particular crafting item.