Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get Hunter Symbol 3

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Feb 28, 2025 11:55 GMT
Hunter Symbol 3 Monster Hunter Wilds
Everything you need to know about Hunter Symbol 2 in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Hunter Symbol 3 is a special crafting item in Monster Hunter Wilds that allows you to create powerful weapons. As you progress through the game, you will unlock several powerful gears that are crucial for hunting tough foes. Some of these items will require special crafting materials called Hunter Symbols that can only be obtained from certain types of monsters.

This article will go over how you can obtain Hunter Symbol 3 in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to get Hunter Symbol 3 in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Hunter Symbol can be obtained by defeating Tempered Monsters (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)
Just like other similar items, you can get this Hunter Symbol by defeating Tempered Monsters at certain difficulties. These creatures are a powerful variant of the normal beasts you will generally fight. They are hard to kill and can hit a ton if you are not prepared enough before the fight.

Here is everything you need to know to earn this type of Hunter Symbol.

SourceTypeDifficulty
Tempered MonstersInvestigations7-star
Tempered MonstersInvestigations8-star
Tempered MonstersOptional Quests7-star
Defeating the Tempered Monsters in the 7-star difficulty Optional Quests is the best way to farm the Hunter Symbol. While Investigations also give you the item, you must use your Guild Points, making this extremely ineffective. These monsters are extremely difficult to beat as a solo player, so make sure to call in reinforcements using the SOS Flare.

Difficulty Level 8 investigation will make you fight Tempered Arkveld, one of the most difficult monsters in the game. If you decide to farm the Hunter Symbol using this method, make sure to make ample preparation before you challenge the beast.

You can repeat Optional Quests as much as you want, so they are the best method to farm the item. Investigations are one-time-only quests. In case you run into two monsters at once, use items such as Dung Pod to separate the monsters and defeat them individually.

All items that use Hunter Symbol 3 in Monster Hunter Wilds

Here are the following pieces of gear that use this particular crafting item.

All Weapons

Weapon NameMonster TreeHunter Symbol 3 Quantity
Great Sword
Precipice MetallamJin Dahaad5
Abaddonian KrakeNu Udra5
G. Stalwart LamorakGuardian Arkveld5
Stalwart LamorkArkveld5
DusterstolzGore Magala5
Sword and Shield
Precipice MateptroJin Dahaad5
Kuara ChainswordRey Dau5
G. Guiding ArtoriasGuardian Arkveld5
Guiding ArtoriasArkveld5
Jager-AnkhGore Magala5
Hammer
Precipice LogamtuJin Dahaad5
G. Exultant BedivereGuardian Arkveld5
Exultant BedivereArkveld5
GrimmblickGore Magala5
Lance
Indra ClairlanceRey Dau5
Abaddonian OsminogNu Udra5
G. Purifying BeaumainsGuardian Arkveld5
Purifying BeaumainsArkveld5
FieberschildGore Magala5
Switch Axe
Abaddonian ZhangyuNu Udra5
Olacha-of-the-WavesUth Duna5
G. Indomitable PercevalGuardian Arkveld5
Indomitable PercevalArkveld5
EisengeistGore Magala5
Insect Glaive
Precipice GeumgelJin Dahaad5
Halilintar ClairglaiveRey Dau5
G. Enduring TorGuardian Arkveld5
Enduring TorArkveld5
LeumundsgiftGore Magala5
Heavy Bowgun
Precipice MalmiamJin Dahaad5
G. Aeternal PalamedesGuardian Arkveld5
Aeternal PalamedesArkveld5
Dalgap-of-the-WavesUth Duna5
Abaddonian MuneoNu Udra5
Ableben AbzugGore Magala5
Long Sword
Tonitrus ClairbladeRey Dau5
Khlunda-of-the-WavesUth Duna5
G. Righteous LancelotGuardian Arkveld5
Righteous LancelotArkveld5
StahlrechtNu Udra5
Dual Blades
Precipice UlokiemJin Dahaad5
Ngarpatu-of-the-WavesUth Duna5
G. Inspired YwainGuardian Arkveld5
Inspired YwainArkveld5
HungerklauenGore Magala5
Hunting Horn
Precipice KoviraJin Dahaad5
Perun ClairhornRey Dau5
G. Resounding GalahadGuardian Arkveld5
Resounding GalahadArkveld5
GramklangGore Magala5
Gunlance
Precipice LohamataJin Dahaad5
Falarmata-of-the-WavesUth Duna5
G. Lawful BorsGuardian Arkveld5
Lawful BorsArkveld5
VerrateramGore Magala5
Charge Blade
Astrapi ClairaxeRey Dau5
G. Abiding GawainGuardian Arkveld5
Abiding GawainArkveld5
Valeroje-of-the-WavesUth Duna5
LeidenskraftGore Magala5
Light Bowgun
G. Expiating CaiusGuardian Arkveld5
Expiating CaiusArkveld5
Szelatya ClairgunRey Dau5
Abaddonian ChobotniceNu Udra5
WahnschleuderGore Magala5
Bow
Perkonis ClairbowRey Dau5
G. Renowned TristramGuardian Arkveld5
Renowned TristramArkveld5
VerzweiflungGore Magala5
All armor

Armor PieceHunter Symbol 3 Quantity
Guardian Arkveld α (Both Variants)
G. Arkveld Helm α1
G. Arkveld Mail α1
G. Arkveld Vambraces α1
G. Arkveld Coil α1
G. Arkveld Greaves α1
Guardian Arkveld β (Both Variants)
G. Arkveld Helm β1
G. Arkveld Mail β1
G. Arkveld Vambraces β1
G. Arkveld Coil β1
G. Arkveld Greaves β1
Guild Ace α
Guild Ace Earrings α1
Guild Ace Mail α1
Guild Ace Vambraces α1
Guild Ace Coil α1
Guild Ace Boots α1
Dragonking α
Dragonking Eyepatch α1
Keep in mind that each hunt for the Tempered Beasts is extremely challenging, so prepare yourself before heading in.

