Hunter Symbol 3 is a special crafting item in Monster Hunter Wilds that allows you to create powerful weapons. As you progress through the game, you will unlock several powerful gears that are crucial for hunting tough foes. Some of these items will require special crafting materials called Hunter Symbols that can only be obtained from certain types of monsters.

This article will go over how you can obtain Hunter Symbol 3 in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to get Hunter Symbol 3 in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Hunter Symbol can be obtained by defeating Tempered Monsters (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Just like other similar items, you can get this Hunter Symbol by defeating Tempered Monsters at certain difficulties. These creatures are a powerful variant of the normal beasts you will generally fight. They are hard to kill and can hit a ton if you are not prepared enough before the fight.

Here is everything you need to know to earn this type of Hunter Symbol.

Source Type Difficulty Tempered Monsters Investigations 7-star Tempered Monsters Investigations 8-star Tempered Monsters Optional Quests 7-star

Defeating the Tempered Monsters in the 7-star difficulty Optional Quests is the best way to farm the Hunter Symbol. While Investigations also give you the item, you must use your Guild Points, making this extremely ineffective. These monsters are extremely difficult to beat as a solo player, so make sure to call in reinforcements using the SOS Flare.

Difficulty Level 8 investigation will make you fight Tempered Arkveld, one of the most difficult monsters in the game. If you decide to farm the Hunter Symbol using this method, make sure to make ample preparation before you challenge the beast.

You can repeat Optional Quests as much as you want, so they are the best method to farm the item. Investigations are one-time-only quests. In case you run into two monsters at once, use items such as Dung Pod to separate the monsters and defeat them individually.

All items that use Hunter Symbol 3 in Monster Hunter Wilds

Here are the following pieces of gear that use this particular crafting item.

All Weapons

Weapon Name Monster Tree Hunter Symbol 3 Quantity Great Sword Precipice Metallam Jin Dahaad 5 Abaddonian Krake Nu Udra 5 G. Stalwart Lamorak Guardian Arkveld 5 Stalwart Lamork Arkveld 5 Dusterstolz Gore Magala 5 Sword and Shield Precipice Mateptro Jin Dahaad 5 Kuara Chainsword Rey Dau 5 G. Guiding Artorias Guardian Arkveld 5 Guiding Artorias Arkveld 5 Jager-Ankh Gore Magala 5 Hammer Precipice Logamtu Jin Dahaad 5 G. Exultant Bedivere Guardian Arkveld 5 Exultant Bedivere Arkveld 5 Grimmblick Gore Magala 5 Lance Indra Clairlance Rey Dau 5 Abaddonian Osminog Nu Udra 5 G. Purifying Beaumains Guardian Arkveld 5 Purifying Beaumains Arkveld 5 Fieberschild Gore Magala 5 Switch Axe Abaddonian Zhangyu Nu Udra 5 Olacha-of-the-Waves Uth Duna 5 G. Indomitable Perceval Guardian Arkveld 5 Indomitable Perceval Arkveld 5 Eisengeist Gore Magala 5 Insect Glaive Precipice Geumgel Jin Dahaad 5 Halilintar Clairglaive Rey Dau 5 G. Enduring Tor Guardian Arkveld 5 Enduring Tor Arkveld 5 Leumundsgift Gore Magala 5 Heavy Bowgun Precipice Malmiam Jin Dahaad 5 G. Aeternal Palamedes Guardian Arkveld 5 Aeternal Palamedes Arkveld 5 Dalgap-of-the-Waves Uth Duna 5 Abaddonian Muneo Nu Udra 5 Ableben Abzug Gore Magala 5 Long Sword Tonitrus Clairblade Rey Dau 5 Khlunda-of-the-Waves Uth Duna 5 G. Righteous Lancelot Guardian Arkveld 5 Righteous Lancelot Arkveld 5 Stahlrecht Nu Udra 5 Dual Blades Precipice Ulokiem Jin Dahaad 5 Ngarpatu-of-the-Waves Uth Duna 5 G. Inspired Ywain Guardian Arkveld 5 Inspired Ywain Arkveld 5 Hungerklauen Gore Magala 5 Hunting Horn Precipice Kovira Jin Dahaad 5 Perun Clairhorn Rey Dau 5 G. Resounding Galahad Guardian Arkveld 5 Resounding Galahad Arkveld 5 Gramklang Gore Magala 5 Gunlance Precipice Lohamata Jin Dahaad 5 Falarmata-of-the-Waves Uth Duna 5 G. Lawful Bors Guardian Arkveld 5 Lawful Bors Arkveld 5 Verrateram Gore Magala 5 Charge Blade Astrapi Clairaxe Rey Dau 5 G. Abiding Gawain Guardian Arkveld 5 Abiding Gawain Arkveld 5 Valeroje-of-the-Waves Uth Duna 5 Leidenskraft Gore Magala 5 Light Bowgun G. Expiating Caius Guardian Arkveld 5 Expiating Caius Arkveld 5 Szelatya Clairgun Rey Dau 5 Abaddonian Chobotnice Nu Udra 5 Wahnschleuder Gore Magala 5 Bow Perkonis Clairbow Rey Dau 5 G. Renowned Tristram Guardian Arkveld 5 Renowned Tristram Arkveld 5 Verzweiflung Gore Magala 5

All armor

Armor Piece Hunter Symbol 3 Quantity Guardian Arkveld α (Both Variants) G. Arkveld Helm α 1 G. Arkveld Mail α 1 G. Arkveld Vambraces α 1 G. Arkveld Coil α 1 G. Arkveld Greaves α 1 Guardian Arkveld β (Both Variants) G. Arkveld Helm β 1 G. Arkveld Mail β 1 G. Arkveld Vambraces β 1 G. Arkveld Coil β 1 G. Arkveld Greaves β 1 Guild Ace α Guild Ace Earrings α 1 Guild Ace Mail α 1 Guild Ace Vambraces α 1 Guild Ace Coil α 1 Guild Ace Boots α 1 Dragonking α Dragonking Eyepatch α 1

Keep in mind that each hunt for the Tempered Beasts is extremely challenging, so prepare yourself before heading in.

