Monster Hunter Wilds has not only brought back the ability to mount monsters, it has made improvements to the process, making it much easier to that of World. Mounting the beasts during your hunt allows you to deal massive damage and stagger the monsters.

Ad

This article will provide you with a guide on how to mount monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to mount monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds

Mounting can prove to be crucial during the fight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Mounting monsters in the latest title from Capcom is not as straightforward as it may sound. Your Seikret is the key to executing it, and successfully pulling it off will allow you to get on top of your target and attack them with your weapons.

Ad

Trending

Also, certain weapons allow you to launch yourself in the air and successfully mount the target of your hunt.

Also read: MHW Focus Mode guide

Let's take a look at several methods that can allow you to mount monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Weapons with aerial combos

Weapons like Sword and Shield and Insect Glaive have aerial combos that can launch you in the air and allow you to climb the various monsters.

Ad

Terrain

Mostly, the terrain in Monster Hunter Wilds lack elevation compared to that of World. But certain biomes, like the Ruins of Wyveria, for example, do have some high grounds that allow you to launch yourself atop the target of your hunt and succesfully mount them.

Seikret

Seikret is one of the most handy tools in the game. While its primary function is to allow you to travel to your objective, it can also be of great use when it comes to mounting monsters. When the monster is not enraged, use your Seikret to get close to it, then press A (on an Xbox controller) or X (on a PlayStation controller) to mount them.

Ad

You can use your Left Stick to switch positions once you are atop the monster, as it will constantly attempt to throw you off. Once you have successfully mounted your target, use your heavy attacks, as this allows you to topple them. If you are close to a wall, try to attack the head of the monster, which will result in a wall bang. This deals massive amount of damage and also guarantees the monster getting toppled.

Finally, certain decorations, such as the The Master Mounter Decoration, offer a skill to make mounting easier.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.