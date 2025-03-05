Monster Hunter Wilds: How to use Lucky Coupons

Lucky Coupons in Monster Hunter Wilds are a unique bonus that encourages players to log in daily into the game. It is an extremely useful item for players expecting to make their grinding sessions shorter. Since it is a major part of the title's gameplay loop, this feature is a boon for players who cannot play the game regularly.

This article guides you on how to use Lucky Coupons in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Using Lucky Coupons in Monster Hunter Wilds

What are they?

Lucky Coupons in the latest Monster Hunter installment (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Lucky Coupons are vouchers that when activated, double your reward for a particular quest. It includes things like monster parts, certificates, and more. Thus, it is beneficial for players who want to farm rare materials. A certain amount of Zenny is also included in these rewards, further aiding your progress in the game's campaign.

How do you acquire them?

If the Login Bonus option is greyed out then it means that you haven't started the game in Online Mode (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Currently, the only way to acquire them is to log into the game daily. You must also enter the game in online mode for it to process the registers. Once you're in the game, open the main menu. Next, head to the Items And Equipment tab and check the last option titled 'Login Bonus'. Enter it to check all bonuses that you can claim along with your daily free Lucky Coupon. Note that you can only carry five coupons at most. Thus, ensure to use them once in a while.

How to use Lucky Coupons

You can activate a coupon two times in the game. An easier way is to talk to your Quest Handler, Alma at the camp. There, when you're at the quest counter and begin a quest, you'll find the option to enable a coupon just below the departure point option at the bottom left box. Note that players can also activate vouchers from tents when accepting a quest.

Another time to activate it is during combat. When in combat mode, you'll see a message in the bottom-right corner of your screen asking you to activate a Lucky Coupon (provided you have one in your inventory). Press the corresponding button (by default, it is Y on the keyboard and Start [Hold] on Controllers) and you must spend a voucher to double the hunt's rewards. Note that the notification will be on a timer, so press the button within the clock if you decide to activate the coupon.

