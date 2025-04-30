Monster Hunter Wilds Rey Dau Gamma Set: How to unlock, Rey Dau Certificate Gamma, and other details

Players can now get the Rey Dau Gamma Set with the Arch-Tempered Rey Dau Event Quest active in Monster Hunter Wilds. There are five pieces that you can craft, each having its own set of item requirements that you will need to gather, including the rare Rey Dau Gamma Certificate.

This article explores the Rey Dau Gamma Set in detail.

Monster Hunter Wilds Rey Dau Gamma Armor Set guide

Rey Dau Gamma Armor Set crafting requirements: How to forge

Item Required Materials Cost Rey Sandhelm γ 2x Wyvern Gem

5x Rey Dau Scale+

3x Rey Dau Bolthorn

1x Rey Dau Certificate γ 12000z Rey Sandmail γ 6x Rey Dau Carapce

2x Rey Dau Plante

3x Rey Dau Fulgurtalon

1x Rey Dau Certificate γ 12000z Rey Sandbraces γ 3x Rey Dau Scale+

1x Rey Dau Boltgem

4x Rey Dau Fulgurtalon

1x Rey Dau Certificate γ 12000z Rey Sandcoil γ 5x Rey Dau Carapace

6x Rey Dau Scale+

2x Rey Dau Fulgurtalon

1x Rey Dau Certificate γ 12000z Rey Sandgreaves γ 2x Rey Dau Tail

2x Rey Dau Bolthorn

2x Novacrystal

1x Rey Dau Certificate γ 12000z

Rey Dau Certificate Gamma in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

How to get the Rey Dau Certificate Gamma in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Rey Dau Certificate Gamma is available as part of the Arch-Tempered Rey Dau Event Quest Rewards in MH Wilds. The event goes live from April 30, 2025, and will continue until May 14, 2025.

Rey Dau Gamma Armor: Skills, bonuses, and stats

Item Skills Rey Sandhelm γ Stamina Surge 1

Weakness Exploit 1

Maximum Might 1 Rey Sandmail γ Latent Power 3 Rey Sandbraces γ Evade Extender 2 Rey Sandcoil γ Latent Power 2

Maximum MIght 2 Rey Sandgreaves γ Stun Resistance 3

Stamina Surge 2

The Rey Dau Gamma Set Bonus is Thunderous Roar I (2 required pieces) and Thunderous Roar II (4 required pieces). Thunderous Roar I increases the Latent Power skill activation time by 30 seconds, while Thunderous Roar II does the same by 90 seconds. The base activation time for the Latent Power skill is two minutes.

The Group Skill for the Rey Dau Gamma Armor Set is the Lord's Soul Guts (Tenacity) skill (3 required pieces), which increases attack by 5% and decreases defense by 5%. It is activated when the hunter suffers a lethal hit while being above the health threshold (marked by a yellow line on your health bar).

Once activated, Guts (Tenacity) provides a 5% defense boost and 3 resistance, while ensuring you survive the hit.

The stats and resistances for the Rey Dau Gamma Set are:

Item Def stats Fire Water Thunder Ice Dragon Rey Sandhelm γ 68 0 -2 4 -3 0 Rey Sandmail γ 68 0 -2 4 -3 0 Rey Sandbraces γ 68 0 -2 4 -3 0 Rey Sandcoil γ 68 0 -2 4 -3 0 Rey Sandgreaves γ 68 0 -2 4 -3 0

Apart from the Arch-Tempered Rey Dau Event Quest in Monster Hunter Wilds, the Festival of Accord Blossomdance is currently in progress in-game. Players can partake in the festivities in the Grand Hub, unlock themed armor, and obtain free items from daily login bonuses.

