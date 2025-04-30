  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Monster Hunter Wilds Rey Dau Gamma Set: How to unlock, Rey Dau Certificate Gamma, and other details

Monster Hunter Wilds Rey Dau Gamma Set: How to unlock, Rey Dau Certificate Gamma, and other details

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Apr 30, 2025 07:41 GMT
Monster Hunter Wilds Rey Dau Gamma Set overview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)
This article explores the Monster Hunter Wilds Rey Dau Gamma (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Capcom)

Players can now get the Rey Dau Gamma Set with the Arch-Tempered Rey Dau Event Quest active in Monster Hunter Wilds. There are five pieces that you can craft, each having its own set of item requirements that you will need to gather, including the rare Rey Dau Gamma Certificate.

Ad

This article explores the Rey Dau Gamma Set in detail.

Monster Hunter Wilds Rey Dau Gamma Armor Set guide

Rey Dau Gamma Armor Set crafting requirements: How to forge

ItemRequired MaterialsCost
Rey Sandhelm γ2x Wyvern Gem
5x Rey Dau Scale+
3x Rey Dau Bolthorn
1x Rey Dau Certificate γ		12000z
Rey Sandmail γ6x Rey Dau Carapce
2x Rey Dau Plante
3x Rey Dau Fulgurtalon
1x Rey Dau Certificate γ		12000z
Rey Sandbraces γ3x Rey Dau Scale+
1x Rey Dau Boltgem
4x Rey Dau Fulgurtalon
1x Rey Dau Certificate γ		12000z
Rey Sandcoil γ5x Rey Dau Carapace
6x Rey Dau Scale+
2x Rey Dau Fulgurtalon
1x Rey Dau Certificate γ		12000z
Rey Sandgreaves γ2x Rey Dau Tail
2x Rey Dau Bolthorn
2x Novacrystal
1x Rey Dau Certificate γ		12000z
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Rey Dau Certificate Gamma in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)
Rey Dau Certificate Gamma in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

How to get the Rey Dau Certificate Gamma in Monster Hunter Wilds

Ad

The Rey Dau Certificate Gamma is available as part of the Arch-Tempered Rey Dau Event Quest Rewards in MH Wilds. The event goes live from April 30, 2025, and will continue until May 14, 2025.

Rey Dau Gamma Armor: Skills, bonuses, and stats

ItemSkills
Rey Sandhelm γStamina Surge 1
Weakness Exploit 1
Maximum Might 1
Rey Sandmail γLatent Power 3
Rey Sandbraces γEvade Extender 2
Rey Sandcoil γLatent Power 2
Maximum MIght 2
Rey Sandgreaves γStun Resistance 3
Stamina Surge 2
Ad

The Rey Dau Gamma Set Bonus is Thunderous Roar I (2 required pieces) and Thunderous Roar II (4 required pieces). Thunderous Roar I increases the Latent Power skill activation time by 30 seconds, while Thunderous Roar II does the same by 90 seconds. The base activation time for the Latent Power skill is two minutes.

Also read: All available skills in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Group Skill for the Rey Dau Gamma Armor Set is the Lord's Soul Guts (Tenacity) skill (3 required pieces), which increases attack by 5% and decreases defense by 5%. It is activated when the hunter suffers a lethal hit while being above the health threshold (marked by a yellow line on your health bar).

Ad

Once activated, Guts (Tenacity) provides a 5% defense boost and 3 resistance, while ensuring you survive the hit.

The stats and resistances for the Rey Dau Gamma Set are:

ItemDef statsFireWaterThunderIceDragon
Rey Sandhelm γ680-24-30
Rey Sandmail γ680-24-30
Rey Sandbraces γ680-24-30
Rey Sandcoil γ680-24-30
Rey Sandgreaves γ680-24-30
Ad
youtube-cover

Apart from the Arch-Tempered Rey Dau Event Quest in Monster Hunter Wilds, the Festival of Accord Blossomdance is currently in progress in-game. Players can partake in the festivities in the Grand Hub, unlock themed armor, and obtain free items from daily login bonuses.

About the author
Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Twitter icon

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Know More

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications