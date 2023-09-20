Mortal Kombat 1: Kitana's Tower mode ending explained

Mortal Kombat 1 offers an exciting narrative and a satisfying combat gaming experience. It introduces a fresh timeline, incorporating a diverse cast of legendary characters. Following the events of Mortal Kombat 11, the story centers around Liu Kang, who now serves as the God of Fire and the Keeper of Time. His choices have led to significant changes in the characters' personalities and motivations, crafting revamped narratives for them.

As you delve into Mortal Kombat 1's primary storyline, you'll encounter a series of surprising plot twists and unexpected developments. Additionally, the game introduces Tower Mode, which features character-specific cutscenes upon completion. In Kitana's Tower Mode, for instance, you'll witness a cutscene that highlights her heroic stance as she allies herself with Mileena against the formidable Shao Kahn. This article provides an explanation of the concluding moments of Kitana's Tower Mode in Mortal Kombat 1.

Kitana’s storyline in Mortal Kombat 1 Tower Mode

Mileena, the new Empress of the Outworld. (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

As you advance through the game's main campaign, you reach a moment where Mileena is crowned as the new Empress of the Outworld. With this newfound role, Mileena pledges to govern the Empire with a commitment to honesty and fairness.

Her confidence grows stronger as she gains the support of Kitana and Tanya, who stand by her side. Together, their primary mission is to protect the Outworld from the threat posed by Shao Kahn and his formidable warriors.

Mileena then requests that Kitana should assume control of their army. After completing Tower Mode while playing as Kitana, a cutscene shows Kitana and Mileena plotting to overthrow Shao Kahn.

Despite being appointed as the new army leader by Mileena, Kitana faced skepticism and doubt from her soldiers, who viewed her as an inadequate warrior and lacked confidence in her leadership.

Nevertheless, Kitana succeeded in winning over her troops by showcasing her prowess in battle against Shao Kahn's warriors. She even launched a fierce assault on General Shao himself, but he managed to evade her attacks.

Single-handedly confronting Shao Kahn's warriors, Kitana ultimately garnered the loyalty and respect of the commanders. In the end, as she assumes the role of a leader, Kitana assures Mileena that she will not disappoint her, pledging to safeguard Outworld from any threats and uphold peace within the realm.

Aside from Kitana, there are additional characters with whom you must undertake Tower Mode challenges. Successful completion of these challenges will grant you insight into the intriguing backstories of specific characters.

Mortal Kombat 1 boasts an impressive roster of characters, including the iconic Kemeo characters who offer invaluable aid for executing special moves during battles. One of the standout features of Mortal Kombat 1 is its inclusion of characters from the PS2 titles, such as Havik, Shujinko, Motaro, and Ashrah. Their unexpected return adds an extra layer of excitement and engagement to the game.