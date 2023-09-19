Mortal Kombat 1: Smoke's Tower mode ending explained

Mortal Kombat 1 delivers an immersive campaign that provides intense battles against formidable characters. The lineup includes both iconic figures and those who have made a comeback since the PS2 era of the series. This eclectic mix of characters from various timelines is a direct result of Liu Kang's role as the Keeper of Time in Mortal Kombat 1. His decision to start a new timeline has fundamentally changed the fates of the fighters.

The alteration in timelines raises questions about the presence of certain characters, but these doubts are dispelled thanks to the conclusions presented in the Tower Mode. This mode includes brief character-specific scenes that explain their intentions and shed light on various events. In the case of Smoke, Tower Mode delivers a breathtaking conclusion that heightens the storytelling quality.

This article offers insights into the end events of Smoke's Tower Mode in Mortal Kombat 1.

Warning: This article contains spoilers.

Smoke’s Tower mode end events in Mortal Kombat 1

Smoke, Scorpion, and Harumi Shirai (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

After completing the Story Mode in Mortal Kombat 1 while playing Smoke, a cutscene unfolds, revealing Kuai Liang and his wife, Harumi Shirai. Kuai Liang, also known as Scorpion, is the younger brother of Bi-Han, who is Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat 1. Initially, they both assist Liu Kang and his allies, but as the campaign progresses, Bi-Han betrays Kuai Liang and aligns himself with Shang Tsung and Quan Chi.

Faced with this betrayal, Kuai Liang relocates to Japan, where he reunites with his old friend Harumi Shirai. They eventually tied the knot and established their own clan, known as the Shirai Ryu.

Smoke shares a deep bond with Scorpion and Harumi Shirai, as they were once members of the same Lin Kuei clan. Presently, Smoke has joined the Shirai Ryu clan and is actively assisting Scorpion and Harumi in their efforts to enlist fresh members.

Nonetheless, their quest for recruiting suitable candidates has proven to be a challenge. Then, one fateful evening, while Smoke was roaming within Harumi's compound, he became the target of an assault by an unskilled assailant. Upon closer inspection, Smoke discovered that the attacker was a homeless young boy.

The young boy faced a dire need for money to feed himself, and it was Smoke who provided him with shelter and welcomed him into the Shirai Ryu Clan. Smoke felt a deep connection with the boy, sharing his story of how Lin Kuei had similarly offered him shelter and transformed him into a formidable warrior. Both Smoke and Scorpion then decided to make the boy their very first initiate in the Shirai Ryu.

However, the story takes an astonishing turn when it's revealed that this boy is none other than Hanzo Hasashi. Although Hasashi has previously appeared as Scorpion in earlier Mortal Kombat games, this particular event in the current timeline is set to redefine his narrative in a significant way.