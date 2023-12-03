Mortal Kombat Onslaught tier list (December 2023)

Mortal Kombat Onslaught is a newly released role-playing game developed by NetherRealm Studios. It features fighters from the hugely popular Mortal Kombat franchise in a new storyline. The title offers over 40 characters from that series, with more debuting in future updates. Each of them possesses a unique class, an elemental type, and upgradable abilities.

The Mortal Kombat Onslaught tier list sees alterations with every update this title receives from NetherRealm Studios. That is because such patches introduce new fighters and adjust some existing ones. This article lists all characters in the latest version, 1.0.2, and divides them into various tiers according to their battle prowess.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Gorro and Deadeye Erron Black stand atop the Mortal Kombat Onslaught tier list for December 2023

Like other mobile gacha games, each Mortal Kombat Onslaught fighter has a unique class that defines their playstyle. You can include a Warrior, Assassin, Sniper, Support, Defender, and Attacker in your squad and fight against foes. They also have unique Affinities — Mind, Body, and Spirit — cyclically interacting with each other.

Considering this, all Mortal Kombat fighters are ranked into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. As with other gachas’ tier lists, the SS one offers the most robust fighters in this game's current meta, while C includes those better for early-game content.

SS-tier

Scorpion in Mortal Kombat Onslaught. (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Using SS-tier characters in your squad is the key to winning almost every match in this action RPG title. These Mortal Kombat fighters help you breeze through all stages and game modes.

Here is the list of SS-tier fighters:

Goro

Deadeye Erron Black

Undying Shao Kahn

Shang Tsung

Razor Hat Kung Lao

Scorpion

Sindel

Hellfire Scorpion

Fire Support Jax

Skarlet

S-tier

Liu Kang in Mortal Kombat Onslaught. (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

If you have a few SS-tier units, then use some S-tier ones. They are better fighters than every other unit in the current meta. Moreover, S-tier units can easily surpass the early and mid-game content. Max out their upgrades and equip them with the best relics to make them as robust as SS-tier fighters.

Below are all S-tier characters:

Shao Kahn

Quan Chi

Erron Black

Camouflage Sonya Blade

Raiden

Noob Saibot

Frost

Kung Lao

Cryomancer Lin Kuei

Wind God Fujin

Arctika Sub Zero

Fire God Liu Kang

A-tier

A-tier characters are strong and provide good utility in battles. However, you should upgrade them at every opportunity. Some A-tier units can become as powerful as SS and S-tier characters after getting proper upgrades and the best relics.

Listed below are the S-tier units:

Jax

Johnny Cage

Kano

Sonya Blade

Sub Zero

Liu Kang

Kitana

Jade

Master Shaolin Monk

Mileena

Nightwolf

Firestarter Black Dragon

B-tier

Baraka in Mortal Kombat Onslaught. (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

You get average fighters in the B-tier who offer average utility in battles. They are the best options for early and mid-game content. Nevertheless, don’t spend most of your resources on them; instead, opt for SS, S, or A-tier units.

The below list showcases all B-tier characters:

Sniper Black Dragon

Tanya

Elite Guard Shao Soldier

Blademistress Shokan Warrior

Fujin

Royal Guard Shokan Warrior

Lancer Shokan Warrior

Baraka

C-tier

Deadly Spirit in Mortal Kombat Onslaught. (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Unsurprisingly, C-tier fighters are the worst performers since they rank at the bottom. They help beginners understand the meta and get accustomed to this title's gameplay. Other than this, they offer no utility on the battlefield.

Here is the list of C-tier units:

Guardian Spirit

Deadly Spirit

Medic Special Forces

Brute Tarkatan Warrior

Mending Spirit

Sergeant Special Forces

That concludes our Mortal Kombat Onslaught tier list for December 3, 2023.