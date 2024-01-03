Most picked teams for Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

The ongoing Spiral Abyss reset in Genshin Impact 4.3 features a new enemy lineup. Travelers must face some of the most annoying world bosses on Floor 12, such as the Thunder Manifestation and Hydro Tulpa, and clearing the Abyss can be slightly difficult without a proper team setup. Luckily, new data on the YShelper app shows the most used teams in the ongoing Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss based on their usage rate.

This article will feature the top 10 most picked teams in the Spiral Abyss ranked by their usage rate. Travelers struggling to clear Floor 12 can also refer to the list for team recommendations.

10 most used teams in Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

10) Wanderer + Zhongli + Bennett + Faruzan

Wanderer Hypercarry (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 9.6%

9.6% First-half pick rate: 58%

58% Second-half pick rate: 42%

The tenth most picked team in Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss is Wanderer's Hypercarry team. The difference between the first half and second half appearances isn't that large, which shows that this party is usable in both halves of Floor 12.

9) Childe + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling

Childe International (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 9.7%

9.7% First-half pick rate: 27%

27% Second-half pick rate: 73%

Childe's International team ranks ninth, beating Wanderer Hypercarry by a mere 0.1% usage rate. Unsurprisingly, nearly 3/4 of the Genshin Impact players who submitted their records used this party in the second half.

8) Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida

Alhaitham Catalyze (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 9.9%

9.9% First-half pick rate: 74%

74% Second-half pick rate: 26%

Alhaitham's Catalyze team is the eighth most used team in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss. Unlike the previous entry, this party was more popular in the first half, with a 74:26 appearance ratio.

7) Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu

Hu Tao Vapourize (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 11.1%

11.1% First-half pick rate: 54%

54% Second-half pick rate: 46%

Hu Tao's best team in Genshin Impact only managed to get seventh place this time. Interestingly, the first to second-half appearance gap isn't big, meaning this Vapourize team is good in both halves.

6) Lyney + Zhongli + Bennett + Xiangling

Lyney Mono Pyro (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 12.8%

12.8% First-half pick rate: 93%

93% Second-half pick rate: 7%

Surprisingly, the Lyney Mono Pyro team comp featuring Bennett and Xiangling is the sixth most-used team in the Spiral Abyss ahead of Hu Tao. This party was more popular in the first half, which makes sense since they'd perform well against the Hydro Tulpa boss.

5) Neuvillette + Kazuha + Zhongli + Furina

Neuvillette with Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 15.2%

15.2% First-half pick rate: 1%

1% Second-half pick rate: 99%

Neuvillette has been one of the most popular choices in the Spiral Abyss ever since he was released in Genshin Impact. So, it is natural for his team comps to rank well. His party mostly dominated the second half with a 99% appearance rate.

4) Tighnari + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida

Tighnari Catalyze (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 15.5%

15.5% First-half pick rate: 55%

55% Second-half pick rate: 45%

Tighnari's Catalyze team is the fourth most used team on Floor 12. Interestingly, the first to second-half appearance rate for this party is also very close.

3) Navia + Zhongli + Bennett + Xiangling

Double Geo and double Pyro (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 25.2%

25.2% First-half pick rate: 98%

98% Second-half second rate: 2%

Navia's double Geo and Pyro team comp has performed extremely well in the ongoing Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss reset, and it is currently ranked the third most popular team on Floor 12.

2) Neuvillette + Kazuha + Baizhu + Furina

Neuvillette Bloom (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 42.1%

42.1% First-half pick rate: 1%

1% Second-half pick rate: 99%

Neuvillette's Bloom team comp is the second-most picked team in 4.3 Spiral Abyss, completely dominating the second half. It is worth mentioning that this is also one of the two teams with a usage rate of over 40% on Floor 12.

1) Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu

Alhaitham Hyperbloom (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 42.2%

42.2% First-half pick rate: 78%

78% Second-half pick rate: 22%

Alhaitham's Hyperbloom team beats Neuvillette's Bloom team by 0.1% more usage rate to take the first spot in this list of the most used teams in Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12.

The Spiral Abyss data is subject to change since more players will clear the Abyss and submit their records in the upcoming days.