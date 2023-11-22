The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update has introduced a new Memory of Chaos rotation, which marks the use of different team compositions based on the enemies available in the domain. The recurring content is designed to attract hardcore players by engaging them in an action-packed game mode. Therefore, participants will naturally try to use the team compositions that have the highest success rate.

Thankfully, Trailblazers can refer to the data provided by the Prydwen Institute, a renowned and reliable source for Honkai Star Rail theory-crafting, to formulate setups that can easily clear the current Memory of Chaos. Further details about the most popular teams have been presented in this article.

What are the most popular teams in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Memory of Chaos?

The most popular teams in version 1.5 Memory of Chaos (Image via Prydwen Institute)

The Prydwen Institute data shows the most popular teams for Floor 8–10 in the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Memory of Chaos. The following list outlines each of the setups and their appearance rate in the domain:

Seele + Silver Wolf + Lynx + Fu Xuan: 6.28% Jingliu + Bronya + Pela + Luocha: 5.32% Seele + Bronya + Silver Wolf + Fu Xuan: 4.16% Seele + Silver Wolf + Tingyun + Fu Xuan: 4.06% Jingliu + Bronya + Pela + Fu Xuan: 3.49% Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae + Tingyun + Yukong + Luocha: 2.4% Jingliu + Pela + Tingyun + Luocha: 2.4% Jingliu + Pela + Tingyun + Fu Xuan: 2.23% Seele + Asta + Silver Wolf + Fu Xuan: 1.83% Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae + Pela + Tingyun + Luocha: 1.83% Jingliu + Blade + Bronya + Luocha: 1.62% Jingliu + Bronya + Pela + Bailu: 1.61% Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae + Pela + Yukong + Luocha: 1.45% Jingliu + Bronya + Pela + Lynx: 1.33% Jing Yuan + Asta + Tingyun + Fu Xuan: 1.3% Jingliu + Pela + Tingyun + Bailu: 1.29% Seele + Qingque + SIlver Wolf + Fu Xuan: 1.15% Seele + Pela + Silver Wolf + Fu Xuan: 1.12% Jingliu + Bronya + Pela + Gepard: 1.09% Jingliu + Pela + Tingyun + Lynx: 0.95%

Seele and Jingliu teams are popular in the v 1.5 Memoery of Chaos (Image via HoYoverse)

Interestingly, a lot of the team composition for the v1.5 Memory of Chaos employs Seele. She is an excellent single-target hypercarry that treads on the Hunt Path to unleash single-target attacks. Players have been using her in the current cycle to tackle a lot of the enemies that are weak against the Quantum element.

Much of the setup also employs Jingliu, along with two support units in Honkai Star Rail. She can easily tackle single and multiple opponents thanks to her association with the Destruction Path.

In terms of character that can sustain an entire team, Fu Xuan has the upper hand, followed by Luocha. The former brings much more to the table as she can boost her allies' HP and CRIT Rate during combat.

For more news and updates on the prominent gacha title, follow Sportskeeda.