Most used Genshin Impact teams for Spiral Abyss in version 2.5

The Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact version 2.5 has been greatly appreciated by the community. As it turns out, a lot of F2P players were able to clear it this time and it seems like the dependence on C6 five-star units has finally been reduced.

The release of new characters and end-game content ( Spiral Abyss reset) naturally has a direct impact on the meta. There's a change in team compositions, most-played characters, and element preferences.

On that note, these are some of the most used teams for Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss in the 2.5 update.

Best teams for Genshin Impact 2.5 Spiral Abyss

1) Raiden National team + All Geo team

For the first half, the most used team comprises of Xiangling, Xingqiu, Bennett, and Raiden Shogun. The primary reaction will naturally be Vaporize and the Electro Archon will act as the battery character in this team.

Moreover, Electro has been buffed in the current Spiral Abyss and Raiden Shogun's Elemental Burst can easily make the most out of it.

Raiden can also buff the buff damage of party members which is desirable with Xiangling.

The mono-Geo team includes Zhongli, Albedo, Gorou, and Arataki Itto. This is a perfectly balanced team with Itto as the main DPS, Zhongli as the shielder, Gorou as the Geo DMG buffer, and Albedo as the overall support.

It's no surprise that energy won't be an issue for this team, as all characters belong to the same element.

2) Xingqiu, Hu Tao, Albedo, and Zhongli

This is a balanced team as well where Hu Tao and Xingqiu are the primary source of damage. Their abilities can be used to trigger constant Vaporize reactions and Albedo can buff the overall damage output by granting Elemental Mastery through his passive talent.

Last but not least, Zhongli is the shielder in this team and he can allow Hu Tao to deal her Pyro damage without any obstruction.

3) Bennett, Kazuha, Raiden Shogun, and Yae Miko

Interestingly, this team has the two best support characters (Kazuha and Bennett) in the entirety of Genshin Impact. Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko, on the flip side, are responsible for dealing constant Electro DMG.

Raiden Shogun is the ideal support and battery unit for Yae Miko. Following her recent playstyle buffs, the latter is gradually proving her potential as a damage dealer.

The recommended rotation with this team is:

Raiden Shogun Skill> Kazuha's Burst > Kazuha's Skill> Bennett Burst> Yae Miko's Skill (all three Sakuras)> Yae Miko's Elemental Burst> Raiden Shogun Burst

Even if players do not have the aforementioned Genshin Impact characters, they can try making similar teams based on Vaporize, Electro DMG, and shields. It is safe to assume that with the arrival of Ayato and Veni in version 2.6, the Abyss will favor Hydro and Anemo characters.

