Genshin Impact 2.5 Spiral Abyss: Best teams for beating floor 12

The phase-3 of Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss is challenging for many players to clear. These platforms are made to push their character to the limits to clear difficult enemies before the time expires.

Players have to use the strongest characters on the teams to clear the Spiral Abyss and claim free Primogems.

Choosing the right party members for the team is key to clearing floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss with ease. Every time Spiral Abyss resets, floor 12 is replaced with a new set of enemies. Players can take note of the leyline disorder and use it to their advantage while building their teams for Spiral Abyss.

This article will discuss some of the best teams players can currently use to clear Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact: Best teams including Raiden National and others to clear floor 12

Raiden-Xiangling-Xingiu-Bennett

Popularly known as the Raiden National team, this Genshin Impact side is consistently used the most by players to clear Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss. In the current Spiral Abyss, the team can be used in both the first half and second half of any chamber.

Raiden's ability to deal massive burst damage along with the energy management of the entire party allows this team to shine when it comes to fast rotations to deal consistent damage.

Raiden’s role is to provide buffs as other characters cast their bursts and then she will cast her own burst to deal extreme reaction damage to opponents on the field.

Arataki Itto-Zhongli-Albedo-Gorou

Itto, Gorou, Zhongli, and Albedo (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is the only All-Geo team on this list that is used by players to clear Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss. Arataki is the main damage dealer in this team, whereas the other three characters will provide additional buffs and debuffs.

The team trades healing for a stronger shield with much higher uptime on it. Additionally, Gorou can provide an extra Geo damage bonus along with an extra Geo resistance shred to enemies.

The team will not face any energy management problems since all the members are Geo characters and have relatively low burst costs.

Hutao-Xingqiu-Zhongli-Albedo

This is one of the most popular Genshin Impact teams to play given the fact players have all the characters to run it. One can use this team in the second half of Floor 12 where there is a need for shield and geo characters to break Wolford's shield.

Running double Geo will provide the Enduring Rock resonance which increases shield strength by 15% and increases the damage dealt by character by 15%.

Albedo has a passive talent that provides Elemental Mastery to nearby party members by 125 for 10s after casting his Elemental Burst. Players can also use Ningguang if they don't have Albedo.

Yae Miko-Raiden-Kazuha-Bennett

Raiden, Yae Miko, Bennett, and Kazuha (Image via Genshin Impact)

By pairing Yae Miko with Raiden, players can create this insane team that can deal massive Electro damage to enemies. The team is very smooth to use and makes maximum use of Raiden’s insane buff scaling kit.

Raiden will act as the team’s buffer along with Bennett while Kazuha will group enemies to spam Yae Miko and Raiden’s elemental burst on them.

Building this team is very easy and there are many flexible alternatives if players don’t have the given character.

Ganyu-Xiangling-Zhongli-Bennett

Ganyu with Xiangling, Bennett and Zhongli (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can use this Genshin Impact team to clear the current Spiral Abyss. The team will perform very well dealing with Wolford and other enemies on Floor 12.

The aim is to fight close quarters with the opponents as players have Zhongli to provide a shield. Bennett will act as a healer for the team as well as Xiangling’s battery to keep high uptime on her burst.

Overall, players can do high melt and reverse-melt reaction damage from this team. Those who do not have Zhongli can opt for other shield characters such as Thoma, Diona, and Noelle in Genshin Impact rosters.

