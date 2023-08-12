5 most-watched NBA2K streamers on Twitch

In this digital era, Twitch has become the virtual coliseum where streamers battle it out for attention and recognition. Among the vast array of gaming content available on the platform, NBA2K streamers have carved their niche, attracting millions of viewers from around the world. They not only exhibit their prowess on the virtual basketball court but also foster a sense of camaraderie with their audience through engaging commentary, interactive gameplay, and entertaining banter.

With its realistic gameplay and immersive graphics, Electronic Arts Sports' popular basketball title, NBA2K, stands tall as one of the most popular sports simulation games. It has amassed a dedicated community of players and fans, sparking the rise of beloved content creators who showcase their in-game skills and personalities on Twitch.

As millions of fans worldwide continue to indulge in the competitive spirit of basketball through the virtual realm of NBA2K, streamers have become pivotal figures in shaping the gaming landscape.

This article delves into the thriving world of NBA2K livestreaming and lists the five most-watched streamers on the purple platform.

Fanta and other most-watched NBA2K streamers on Twitch

1) Bullet

Sitting atop the throne of the most-watched NBA 2K streamers on Twitch is none other than the owner of Gamers 1st, Bullet. Despite having the least experience under his belt as a full-time streamer and the lowest follower count, Bullet's dedication to churning out quality NBA 2K content has allowed him to rise meteorically within the community.

With just under 80K followers on Twitch, Bullet has managed to accumulate a mammoth total of over 137,041 viewer hours in the past 30 days, a feat only achieved by two other channels, both of which are dedicated towards 1 v 1 gameplay.

2) SheLovesShifty

Hilariously enough, the top spots on this list are reserved for two content creators who, ironically, have the lowest follower counts across all the previously mentioned entries.

SheLovesShifty is yet another American NBA 2K streamer who has been streaming on and off since the end of July 2017. However, he only started streaming consistently after the pandemic, and since then, there has been no stopping the man.

With just over 99.7K followers on the purple platform, SheLovesShifty has amassed an astonishing total of 88,424 viewer hours in the past 30 days alone.

3) Fanta

Taking up the third place in this list is yet another long-time American veteran of the NBA 2K community, Manny "Fanta."

Despite having debuted his stream as early as July 2018, Fanta streamed sporadically without any schedule until November 2019, when he started becoming more consistent and active as a streamer.

Thanks to his decision to go full-time, Fanta was able to amass a commendable total of 145K followers on Twitch and even signed with popular rapper Lil Durk's org known as Only The Family Gaming.

Unlike TJ, Fanta has devoted upwards of 80% of total stream time towards titles from the NBA 2K franchise allowing him to earn a total of 67,182 hours in terms of hours watched in the past 30 days.

4) Stahtistics_

Next up on this list is a long-time veteran of the NBA 2K community, TJ "Stahtistics_." The American creator has been streaming full-time on the purple platform since July 2017, with over 69% of his total stream time being dedicated to a title from the NBA 2K franchise.

At the time of writing, Stahtistics_ has accumulated a respectable total of 151K followers on Twitch. In the past 30 days alone, he has managed to earn a total of 58,779 hours in terms of hours watched, as reported by Twitch Metrics.

5) ColeTheMan

A staple within the American NBA 2K community, Cole "ColeTheMan" initially started out as a YouTuber making NBA 2K compilation and montage videos alongside his regular Let's Plays and tutorials.

ColeTheMan has been active as an NBA 2K content creator on YouTube since 2015 and as a streamer on Twitch since December 2017. Thanks to his dedication to the sport of virtual basketball, Cole has amassed over 901K subscribers on YouTube and 160K followers on Twitch.

As per Twitch Metrics, ColeTheMan earned a total of 58,462 viewer hours (hours live x average viewers) in the past 30 days. He is also one of the few streamers on Twitch who has dedicated over 90% of their total stream to one particular franchise alone.