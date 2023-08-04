NBA 2K24: What are the exciting new features and how is the first look?

NBA 2k24 is set to hit stores by September 8, 2024 and fans are already excited to get the newest version of EA Sports basketball franchise.

With the new game come new features and basketball fans are excited to see how 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama sizes up in NBA 2k24 along with Devin Booker's new facial scan.

NBA Crossplay is set to be the biggest addition to NBA 2k24

With the huge NBA 2k community actively playing each day, fans will be able to enjoy more interaction with NBA Crossplay. This allows PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S users to play against each other.

It still has its limits, as those who will be purchasing the game through the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One won't be enjoying this feature.

NBA Fans clamoring for more Classic Team rosters

The NBA 2k franchise has been the bridge of time in NBA history for teams in the past to play against current NBA teams. Even with the vast library of Classic Teams to choose from, there are a few that fans hope to be added into this year's version of NBA 2k.

Among the teams that have a big clamor are the 2009-10 Los Angeles Lakers, 2014, Atlanta Hawks, 2008-09 Chicago Bulls, 1977-78 Washington Bullets and the 1982-83 Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA 2k community prays for a better VC system

Even with the wide success of NBA 2k in the video game industry, the biggest criticism of the game is the slow-paced way of acquiring VC or Virtual Currencies. Along with the difficult VC system, NBA 2k has given more incentives to gamers who can pay more.

As NBA 2k24 is about to be launched, basketball gamers wish that VC would be more affordable and easier to acquire.

More improvements in the look of The Neighborhood

In NBA 2k, The Neighborhood has been the hub for gamers who would like to interact and play. As the next-gen consoles get more power to boost up the graphics, NBA 2k has not been able to catch up with the aesthetics.

The subpar and underwhelming look of The Neighborhood has been one of the areas to be improved by EA Sports, and hope this gets better as NBA 2k24 launches.

