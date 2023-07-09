Who created NBA 2K? All about the basketball simulation game and its creator

NBA2K fans are all hyped for the new edition of the game (NBA 2K24), which will release in September. It will be the 25th version of the game. The basketball simulation video game first came out in 1999.

The series is developed by Visual Concepts Entertainment. They also released the series with other leagues like the WWE, NFL and College Hoops. Sega was the publisher of this game as they had acquired the ownership of Visual Concepts in 1999 for an undisclosed sum. In 2005, Sega sold the company to Take-Two Interactive, who opened the label named 2K.

The series released previously was under the 2K Sports sub-label. Visual Concepts became a part of it after Take-Two Interatctive's acquisition. Since then, 23 installments have come out, beginning in 2005. The latest release was last year in September 2022.

Who founded Visual Concepts?

Scott Patterson, Gregg Thomas and Jeff Thomas were the founders of Visual Concept. They founded the company in May 1988. Gregg Thomas is currently the president of Visual Concepts. The 2K franchise has been their most successful work and the headliner for the company's status as a top developer in the video game business.

NBA 2K's latest supports cross-platform play with Play Station 5 and X-Box Series X/S

One of the key reasons behind NBA 2K's success has been its ability to add more features and improve its gameplay every year to enhance user experience. This year, NBA 2K will support cross-platform play with Play Station 5 and X-Box Series X/S.

That allows users from both platforms to connect and play together. It's one of the features that was long in demand from gamers for several years. With the newest installment, the wait is over. Visual Sports President Gregg Thomas had this to say about the popular community request:

“NBA 2K24 also looks ahead to the future to bring an innovative leap in technology and the introduction of community-requested features like crossplay.”

Thomas hasn't revealed the details of how that will work, nor has he mentioned any other community-requested features that will be made available. NBA2K, however, did announce the cover athlete for this year's edition.

The late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will be the cover athlete for the Kobe Bryant and Black Mamba editions. The game will also introduce the 'Mamba Moments' mode.

