NBA 2K24 Cover Star: Expected release date, leaks, past covers, and more

Rumors surrounding the NBA 2K24 cover star have started doing the rounds on social media as the end of July’s first-week approaches.

2K Sports might have remained secretive about all the developments so far, but there has been plenty of speculations among the gaming community. To add to the drama, a new leak surfaced online earlier today that hints at Kobe Bryant will be returning to the game as the cover icon for the legendary edition.

With that said, nothing can be considered conclusive unless there’s confirmation about it. If the leaks surrounding Bryant are true, it will certainly be delightful news for fans.

However, there hasn’t been any indication about who will don the standard edition's cover.

When will 2K Sports reveal the NBA 2K24 cover star?

Typically, the cover icon of NBA 2K is revealed with the first trailer of the game, which has historically taken place during the first week of July. Interestingly, most of the new content surrounding the game is dropped on Thursdays, which includes season events and new packs.

This makes today, July 6, a popular day to drop information about the NBA 2K24 cover star.

However, 2K Sports could also choose to change the schedule by a fair margin, though there are no speculations yet in that regard. The cover star's reveal will also briefly hint at what’s being developed to be part of the upcoming game.

So far, the leaks have been few and far between, with the first one coming out earlier today. As mentioned, Kobe Bryant seems set to become the face of the legendary edition, but there hasn’t been much news surrounding the standard variant.

One popular candidate is a certain Serbian center, Nikola Jokic, who finally won the coveted NBA championship. He also secured the Finals MVP after amazing performances against the Miami Heat. It will come as little surprise if he’s selected as the NBA 2K24 cover star.

Colin AKA GhostPanda @GhostPandaStorm Kinda wonder if we'll see a current NBA player with a 99 overall in NBA 2K24. A current star hasn't had it since LeBron in 2K14.



Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and/or Joel Embiid would by my picks to get the 99 if it was going to happen. Kinda wonder if we'll see a current NBA player with a 99 overall in NBA 2K24. A current star hasn't had it since LeBron in 2K14. Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and/or Joel Embiid would by my picks to get the 99 if it was going to happen. https://t.co/ZlbEUAEDbO

Based on previous trends, it’s hard to predict whom 2K Sports will select. At times, the developers have gone with popular names. There are some instances where 2K Sports has favored younger talents, and NBA 2K23’s cover athlete Devin Booker is a great example of that.

Here are the names of those who graced the cover of the NBA 2K series over the last five years:

NBA 2K19 - Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA 2K20 - Anthony Davis

NBA 2K21 - Zion Williamson

NBA 2K21 - Damian Lillard (current-gen)

NBA 2K22 - Luka Doncic

It’s worth noting that there are special editions that feature iconic stars and WNBA editions that 2K Sports has released over the last couple of iterations.

If the original schedule is maintained, it won’t be long before fans get confirmed news about the NBA 2K24 cover star.

