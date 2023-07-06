NBA 2K24 leaks hint at Kobe Bryant as cover icon

If the latest leak turns out to be true, Kobe Bryant will become the NBA 2K24 Legendary Edition cover icon. The recent information has appeared from reliable leaker 2K_Intel, who posted it on their Twitter account.

The leak contains two separate cover images and states that there will be two different Legendary versions of the game - the Kobe Bryant Edition and the Black Mamba Edition.

With 2K Sports remaining tight-lipped about the upcoming game, plenty of recent speculations exist. Some of it has surfaced around potential features, while others have been about the cover athlete.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The official reveal is expected later in the first week of July, although slight delays could occur. Nevertheless, the recent leak will surely excite the community, as it marks the return of a fan-favorite legend from the NBA.

NBA 2K24’s decision to have Kobe Bryant as a cover athlete is the perfect tribute

When it comes to rumors and leaks, there’s always a chance for them to be false. However, the news about Kobe Bryant being selected for the Legendary Edition is unsurprising, given the events over the last two years. The legendary basketball icon passed away in a tragic accident, which shocked the entire sports community.

Many fans had wanted 2K Sports to bring him back as a cover icon, and it seems that the developers have indeed listened to their wishes. While Michael Jordan graced the cover for NBA 2K23, he will now pass on the baton based on today’s leaks.

It’s worth noting that the cover reveal of the regular edition is yet to take place, and there haven’t been any leaks. Some of the rumored favorites include Nikola Jokic, the Finals MVP in the recently finished season.

What could the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition feature?

As usual, it will be the premium version of the upcoming game, which is much more expensive to acquire. However, it will also contain lots of extra additions that will benefit the players. This includes special cards, VCs, and more for the MyTeam mode, which is the major benefactor.

All things considered, it's the perfect version for those who are hardcore players and will play NBA 2K24 throughout the year. The additional headstart will likely be beneficial even at a higher price.

Poll : 0 votes