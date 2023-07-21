NBA 2K23 End Game Victor Wembanyama Pack: All players featured

The End Game Victor Wembanyama pack is set to debut in NBA 2K23's MyTeam mode as part of the Season 8 content. The upcoming pack will contain some fantastic cards led by the new sensation, who recently became the number one draft pick.

2K Sports has already introduced a couple of great cards for the Frenchman, but this is the first time that the community will be able to get an End Game version.

"Wemby" will undoubtedly be the main attraction of the End Game Victor Wembanyama pack in NBA 2K23. His existing cards have continued to be in high demand, and the upcoming version will be no different.

However, there are some other great attractions that make the pack quite valuable. Let's take a look at all the unique cards that will be available soon in MyTeam mode.

All players in NBA 2K23 End Game Victor Wembanyama pack

As mentioned early, Wembanyama will undoubtedly be the card to get for any player, and lucky ones could earn a great item. But, he's joined by the following names who could be great additions in their own rights:

🪜End Game Wemby

🪜End Game Yao Ming

🪜End Game Kristaps Porzingis

🪜End Game Tacko Fall



And more! The End Game Victor Wembanyama pack is coming tomorrow🪜End Game Wemby🪜End Game Yao Ming🪜End Game Kristaps Porzingis🪜End Game Tacko FallAnd more! pic.twitter.com/WZAZFXwbmk

Jonathan Bender SF/SG - Season 8

Shaun Livingston PG/SG - Season 8

Four new Invincible cards can be found in the packs as well:

Ricky Davis SG/PG - Invincible

Tim Thomas SG/SF - Invincible

Kyle Kuzma SF/SG - Invincible

Zydrunas Ilgauskas C/PF - Invincible

The End Game Victor Wembanyama pack has four stunning cards covering different positions:

Kristaps Porzingis PF/SF - End Game

Tacko Fall C/PF - End Game

Yao Ming C/PF - End Game

Victor Wembanyama PF/SF - End Game

Yao Ming will undoubtedly be an excellent addition to many NBA 2K23 players who rely heavily on the in-game meta. His height makes it difficult to handle and beat him in the offense.

Players can open the End Game Victor Wembanyama pack with the help of MT tokens/VC. The latter is the game's premium currency that can be purchased with real-life money.

As is standard with any special pack, getting the highlighted items is not guaranteed. Each of them has specific pre-defined odds, and it will ultimately depend on a player's luck.

